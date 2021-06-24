Etekcity’s highly-rated digital kitchen scale falls to lowest price in years at just $8

Amazon is offering the Etekcity Digital Kitchen Food Scale for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply use the code 1ETEKSCALE2 at checkout. Normally $14, today’s deal beats our last mention by $1 and is the best price that we’ve tracked in years. You’ll find that it features a maximum supported weight here of 11-pounds, which is more than what most would need in the kitchen. Etekcity’s scale can display weight in ounces, pounds and ounces, fluid ounces, grams, and milliliters. This gives you the ability to weigh things precisely, which can be crucial to some recipes. Plus, it allows you to portion things out and know exactly how much of a specific ingredient is being used. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 90,000 happy customers.

If you already have a kitchen scale, be sure your measuring cups are up to date. This 4-pack is essential to getting quality measurements when meal prepping. You’ll get 1/4-, 1/3-, 1/2-, and 1-cup sizes here, which is more than enough for most cooking needs. At $7, this is a great way to upgrade your kitchen on a slightly tighter budget.

More on Etekcity’s Digital Kitchen Scale:

Compact Design: With a spacious yet thin platform, the scale is travel-friendly and takes up little storage space.

Quality Material: Measure food, small items, and liquids (milk & water) with confidence on the food-grade, stainless steel platform.

Tare Function: Use the tare function to remove container weight from the final measurement of your food.

