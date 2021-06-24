FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Etekcity’s highly-rated digital kitchen scale falls to lowest price in years at just $8

-
AmazonHome GoodsEtekcity
Reg. $14 $8

Amazon is offering the Etekcity Digital Kitchen Food Scale for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply use the code 1ETEKSCALE2 at checkout. Normally $14, today’s deal beats our last mention by $1 and is the best price that we’ve tracked in years. You’ll find that it features a maximum supported weight here of 11-pounds, which is more than what most would need in the kitchen. Etekcity’s scale can display weight in ounces, pounds and ounces, fluid ounces, grams, and milliliters. This gives you the ability to weigh things precisely, which can be crucial to some recipes. Plus, it allows you to portion things out and know exactly how much of a specific ingredient is being used. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 90,000 happy customers.

If you already have a kitchen scale, be sure your measuring cups are up to date. This 4-pack is essential to getting quality measurements when meal prepping. You’ll get 1/4-, 1/3-, 1/2-, and 1-cup sizes here, which is more than enough for most cooking needs. At $7, this is a great way to upgrade your kitchen on a slightly tighter budget.

Don’t forget about our home goods guide with plenty of discounts to enjoy. Curious what you’ll find there? Well, just today, we found sales on bread makers, BlenderBottles, electric tillers, and much more. We keep this guide updated daily with the best deals from around the web, so be sure to check back frequently for more ways to save.

More on Etekcity’s Digital Kitchen Scale:

  • Compact Design: With a spacious yet thin platform, the scale is travel-friendly and takes up little storage space.
  • Quality Material: Measure food, small items, and liquids (milk & water) with confidence on the food-grade, stainless steel platform.
  • Tare Function: Use the tare function to remove container weight from the final measurement of your food.

Amazon

