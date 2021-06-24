Take 50% off this 14-in-1 electric bread maker at new low of $50

Products For Change (100% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering the Pohl Schmitt 2-pound Break Maker for $49.98 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Doing so will take a hefty 50% off the usual rate, marking the lowest price we’ve ever tracked and the best available. Featuring 14 unique baking settings such as whole grain, gluten free, dough, cake, and more, this all-in-one machine is the bread-lovers best friend. All you have to do is pop in the dough, choose your preferred loaf size and crust color, and wait for the ding. The interior pan is non-stick for easy cleaning, and the stainless exterior works with just about any kitchen scheme. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 3,000 home bakers. See more options below.

When handling all your bread and baking adventures, either in a machine or out of the oven, it’s important to have a proper pair of mitts handy. If you’re looking, we recommend these Big Red House oven mitts for $14. They offer heat resistance up to 480-degrees Fahrenheit with silicone stripping for added grip strength. Plus, they come in a variety of cute color options. Rated 4.8/5 stars from nearly 12,000 shoppers.

Pohl Schmitt Break Maker features:

Pohl + Schmitt Bread Maker Machine is easy to use. Carefully designed to make bread-making simpler than ever, the machine includes a detailed manual with easy-to-follow instructional drawings, custom recipes, and baking tips. Preparing a variety of bread has never been easier: just add ingredients, select the cycle, and press start. After you make the first delicious batch, it won’t be long before family and friends are asking for more.

