Shark’s sensor-laden flagship home air purifier hits new all-time low at $150 off via Amazon

Reg. $450 $300

Amazon is now offering the Shark HE601 Air Purifier for $299.99 shipped. Regularly $450, this is a massive $150 in savings, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. If you’re looking for something to keep your family’s air clean this summer, today’s rare offer on Shark’s flagship model is certainly worth consideration. Shark’s anti-allergen multi-filter “captures 99.97% of dust, dander, allergens, smoke, and household odors.” It carries high-speed micro-fans to cover “large areas” for a “remarkably quiet clean” as well as built-in sensors to track air quality with automatic adjustments alongside the real-time easy-to-use control panel display. Rated 4+ stars. More details below. 

If the flagship, higher-end Shark model above is overkill for you and your home office, take a look at the LEVOIT H128 Air Purifier at $50 instead. Alongside the 4+ star rating from thousands at Amazon, this one is designed to cover areas 161-square feet, but is portable enough to move from room-to-room as is needed. It can also double as a essential oil diffuser, unlike today’s lead deal.

Check out the View Plus air quality monitor from Airthings and dive into our latest Google Nest Thermostat offer. Now back down at an all-time low of $100, Google’s smart thermostat is a great way to take intelligent control over your air quality this summer and beyond. You can get all of the details on that right here

More on the Shark HE601 Air Purifier:

  • 6-FAN AIRFLOW: Six high-speed micro-fans work together to evenly distribute airflow across the filter.
  • ULTRA-FAST MEETS ULTRA-QUIET: With multiple smaller fans, you get a remarkably quiet clean, and an incredibly fast clean air delivery rate.
  • TRACKS & ADJUSTS AUTOMATICALLY: Clean Sense IQ tracks air quality and auto-adjusts power to constantly maintain clean air in your home. The easy-to-use control panel displays data in real time.
  • ANTI-ALLERGEN HEPA MULTI-FILTER: Shark’s Anti-Allergen Multi-Filter captures 99.97% of dust, dander, allergens, smoke, and household odors.* *Based on HEPA filtration standards of 99.97% filtration, down to 0.3 microns.

