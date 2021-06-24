The coffee is strong with this one: Baby Yoda mugs and more start at just $7.50 (Save 25%)

Amazon is offering it selection of Silver Buffalo “The Mandalorian” and other mugs up to 25% off. Our favorite of the bunch is this adorable The Child 20-ounce Mug in black for $9.30. Shipping is free for Prime customers or in orders over $25. Usually selling for about $11, today’s deal marks the first discount we’ve ever tracked and a new all-time low price. Crafted from microwave-safe ceramic, this novelty mug features the unparalleled cuteness of Mandalorian favorite, The Child or Baby Yoda. Silver Buffalo is an officially licensed by Disney to create and distribute these mugs, so you have some big names backing up the quality on these too-cute ceramics. Currently rated 4.7/5 stars, and you can find the rest of our drinkware top picks below.

Other notable Disney mug deals:

In equally adorable news, we’re tracking a huge sale on Animal Crossing: New Horizons plushies and more up to 55% off. You’ll find new and classic characters from Beatrix Potter to Pikachu in this roundup, all starting from just $6.

More on Silver Buffalo’s The Child mug:

LARGE COFFEE MUG: Our jumbo coffee cup holds 20 ounces of your favorite latte, cappuccino or drip coffee when you need tap into the force in the morning

DURABLE AND STURDY: Our jumbo ceramic coffee mug is perfect for hot or cold beverages, is BPA-free, microwave safe, and top-shelf dishwasher safe

OFFICIALLY LICENSED: Have confidence knowing you are purchasing an officially licensed Disney’s Star War’s The Mandalorian product from Silver Buffalo

