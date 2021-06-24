FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Build your at-home gym from $65: Weslo Bluetooth treadmill, Marcy power tower, more

-
34% off From $65

Amazon is offering the Weslo Cadence G 5.9i Folding Bluetooth Treadmill for $272.10 shipped. That’s $88 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked in well over a year by $26. This treadmill is built to support up to 275 pounds and folds up to reduce the amount of space it claims in your home. Thanks to an integrated tablet holder, you’ll be able to put on YouTube, a movie, your favorite TV show and take your mind off of what you’re doing. It’s easy to get started on the right foot with an included 30-day iFit Coach membership which offers thousands of on-demand workouts that can be streamed using a smartphone or tablet. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Continue reading to find more discounted workout equipment from $65.

More workout equipment on sale:

If you also like to go cycling outdoors, now is a great time to reconsider how you store your bicycle. We just came across a 2-pack of Amazon Basics Hanger Hooks for $16. Another way to get some exercise and burn some calories is by knocking out projects around the house. Thankfully you can cash in on Amazon’s in-house screwdriver, bit, and hex key sets from $7.50 in addition to a nice selection of DEWALT deals as low as $27.

Weslo Cadence G 5.9i Folding Bluetooth Treadmill features:

  • Space saver design: Simply fold your machine’s treadmill deck up when you are done working out in 1 easy step
  • If you want to bypass iFit activation press and hold the Bluetooth button for approximately 30 seconds while the machine is turned on.
  • Integrated tablet holder: Keeps your tablet secure and conveniently close

