FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon slashes in-house screwdriver, bit, and hex key sets as low as $7.50 (Up to 26% off)

-
AmazonHome GoodsAmazon Basics
26% off From $7.50

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 151-piece Screwdriver Bit Set for $24.62 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 26% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked in well over a year. If your current collection of screwdriver bits is lacking, this extensive Amazon-made kit is here to save the day. It’s full of the most common bit types and sizes so you can easily tackle all sorts of DIY projects. Each bit is crafted from steel and features a sandblasted finish to delivery durability and corrosion resistance. In addition to bits, you’ll also receive mini pliers, an extension bit holder, ratcheting screwdriver handle, and a blow-molded case to make everything easy to haul from one place to another. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find additional Amazon-made screwdriver, bit, and hex key sets priced as low as $7.50.

More Amazon Basics tool sets:

Since you’re here, there’s a solid chance you may also want to peek at these DEWALT deals from $27 alongside Makita’s 71-piece Metric Bit and Hand Tool Set at $50.50. Your can also cash in on Home Depot’s latest sale on patio furniture, tools, and more. Once you’re done projecting for the day, wouldn’t it be nice to have a new sofa or loveseat to sit down on from $193? And then you can prop your feet up on one of these classy coffee tables starting at $63.

Amazon Basics 151-piece Screwdriver Bit Set features:

  • All-inclusive kit filled with the most common bit types and sizes—perfect for “do it yourselfers” and professionals
  • Steel bits with smooth sandblasted finish offer durability and corrosion-resistant performance
  • Also includes mini pliers, a magnetic extension bit holder, and a ratcheting screwdriver handle

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Amazon Basics

About the Author

TP-Link’s in-wall smart plug delivers two Alexa- ...
HP’s all-new Chromebook 14 sees first discount at...
Wyze Robot Vacuum features LiDAR mapping + virtual room...
Get the kids 3D printing for just $9: New Amazon all-ti...
Classy coffee tables from $63: Versanora, Christopher K...
Furbo’s treat-tossing, bark sensing pet cam back ...
Apple’s Smart Folio for previous-generation iPad Pro ...
Calico’s Woodford 45-inch Desk just fell to a new...
Show More Comments

Related

31% off

DEWALT deals from $27: 247-piece mechanics set, 4-port rapid charger, more up to 31% off

From $27 Learn More
20% off

Makita’s 71-piece Metric Bit and Hand Tool Set falls to $50.50, more from $22

From $22 Learn More
28% off

This vibrant 12-in-1 multi-tool is yours for $11.50 Prime shipped, more up to 28% off

From $11.50 Learn More
Save 33%

TP-Link’s in-wall smart plug delivers two Alexa- and Assistant-enabled outlets for $20

$20 Learn More
New low!

HP’s all-new Chromebook 14 sees first discount at $210 (Save $40)

$210 Learn More
New low

Wyze Robot Vacuum features LiDAR mapping + virtual rooms at a low of $216 (Reg. $270)

$216 Learn More
Save 31%

This tournament-style gaming keyboard just dropped to a new low at $40 (Save 31%)

$40 Learn More
Reg. $20

Get the kids 3D printing for just $9: New Amazon all-time low hits 3Doodler’s Build & Play kit

$9 Learn More