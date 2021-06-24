Amazon slashes in-house screwdriver, bit, and hex key sets as low as $7.50 (Up to 26% off)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 151-piece Screwdriver Bit Set for $24.62 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 26% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked in well over a year. If your current collection of screwdriver bits is lacking, this extensive Amazon-made kit is here to save the day. It’s full of the most common bit types and sizes so you can easily tackle all sorts of DIY projects. Each bit is crafted from steel and features a sandblasted finish to delivery durability and corrosion resistance. In addition to bits, you’ll also receive mini pliers, an extension bit holder, ratcheting screwdriver handle, and a blow-molded case to make everything easy to haul from one place to another. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find additional Amazon-made screwdriver, bit, and hex key sets priced as low as $7.50.

More Amazon Basics tool sets:

Since you’re here, there’s a solid chance you may also want to peek at these DEWALT deals from $27 alongside Makita’s 71-piece Metric Bit and Hand Tool Set at $50.50. Your can also cash in on Home Depot’s latest sale on patio furniture, tools, and more. Once you’re done projecting for the day, wouldn’t it be nice to have a new sofa or loveseat to sit down on from $193? And then you can prop your feet up on one of these classy coffee tables starting at $63.

Amazon Basics 151-piece Screwdriver Bit Set features:

All-inclusive kit filled with the most common bit types and sizes—perfect for “do it yourselfers” and professionals

Steel bits with smooth sandblasted finish offer durability and corrosion-resistant performance

Also includes mini pliers, a magnetic extension bit holder, and a ratcheting screwdriver handle

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!