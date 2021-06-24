FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

DEWALT deals from $27: 247-piece mechanics set, 4-port rapid charger, more up to 31% off

-
AmazonHome GoodsDewalt
31% off From $27

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 247-piece Mechanics Tool Set (DWMT81535) for $131.70 shipped. That’s $28 off the typical rate and marks the first notable price drop we’ve tracked at Amazon in all of 2021. Add this DEWALT kit to your workshop to garner a 72-tooth ratchet, anti-slip screwdriver, combination wrenches, hex keys, and a slew of sockets. Everything fits nicely inside an included case that’s great for keeping your tools safe and also makes them easy to haul around your jobsite. With this set you’ll be ready to tackle a large variety of projects. A full-polish chrome finish on each piece adds a protective layer of corrosion resistance. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Continue reading to find more DEWALT discounts priced as low as $27.

More DEWALT discounts:

While you’re at it, be sure to have a look at Home Depot’s latest sale with discounts on patio furniture, tools, and more. You can also pick over a few discounted multi-tools from $11.50. And when you’re ready to have a good time and relax after a hard day of work, these Rally and Roar foosball, shootout basketball, beer pong, and more games are as low as $42.50 in addition to a selection of sofas and loveseats from $193.

DEWALT 247-piece Mechanics Tool Set features:

This 247-piece Mechanics Tool Set includes ratchets and sockets, a bit driver with specialty and nut bits, combination wrenches, and hex keys to handle most jobs under the hood or elsewhere. A durable case featuring metal latches of the tools sets for mechanics provides organization and easy storage for travel. The 72 tooth count ratchets are built for efficiency with a quick-release button to easily attach and remove sockets. These tools for men feature a full polish chrome finish for corrosion resistance.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

