Wyze Robot Vacuum features LiDAR mapping + virtual rooms at a low of $216 (Reg. $270)

Walmart is offering the Wyze Robot Vacuum with LiDAR Mapping for $215.98 shipped. For comparison, it goes for $270 at Amazon when not on sale, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, beating our previous mention by $12. With a built-in LiDAR sensor array, the Wyze Vacuum virtually maps your home so that way it can know exactly where things are. This helps it create virtual “rooms” and allows you to set no-go zones, ensuring that your robot cleaner doesn’t wander where it’s not supposed to go. I’ve been using the Wyze Robot Vacuum for a few weeks and it’s quite nice to set barriers so it doesn’t go under pianos, over rug tassels, and more. Plus, with up to 2100Pa suction and multiple cleaning modes, you can even configure what room requires which level of power depending on the floor types. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can take a closer look at our announcement coverage for more information.

Want to save some cash? The ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner is a great alternative. It comes in at $160 and gets the job done just the same. Keep in mind there’s no smartphone control, virtual rooms, barriers, or full-on mapping here. So, the overall experience will be cut back compared to what Wyze offers above.

For other smart home upgrades, Nest’s Smart Thermostat is down to $100 right now, which is a fantastic buy if your current heating/cooling system is missing voice commands. It also delivers a touchscreen, smartphone control, allowing you to change the temperature, mode, and more from the couch. Also, don’t forget to visit our smart home guide for other great ways to save.

More on the Wyze LiDAR Robot Vacuum:

Using laser navigation, Wyze Robotic Vacuum divides rooms into sections and moves around in straight lines for the most efficient path possible. Three modes of Quiet, Standard, and Strong are available in the Wyze app to clean the embedded dust, dirt, crumbs, and pet hairs. A Lidar sensor on top of the Wyze robot vacuum scans your rooms in seconds and builds a floor plan on your phone that you can view, edit, and save whenever you want in the Wyze app. Using Wyze app, you can create Virtual walls and restricted areas. Wyze Robot Vacuum drives itself back to the charging station after it has finished its path. Or if the battery gets low during cleaning, it returns for a charge before picking it back up right where it left off.

