Apple’s latest 24-inch M1 iMac drops to new Amazon all-time lows

Amazon is now offering the higher-end Apple 24-inch M1 iMac 8-Core GPU/256GB/8GB for $1,449.99 shipped. Normally fetching $1,499, today’s offer amounts to only the second discount at Amazon, dropping the price to match the all-time low set once before. You can also grab the entry-level 7-Core/256GB/8GB model for $1,249.99, scoring you the same $49 in savings to match the all-time low.

Apple’s new 24-inch iMac arrives for the first time with an integrated M1 processor. Its sleek design is backed by 4K Retina display with True Tone, as well as a 1080p FaceTime camera. Other notable features include 256GB or more of onboard storage, at least 8GB of RAM, and six speakers capable of supporting spatial audio. You’re also looking at the improved 8-core processor and a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by two USB-C slots, as well as Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and Ethernet in the power brick. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Elevate your new desktop machine by using some of the savings towards the Twelve South Curve Riser. This stand is comprised of aluminum and gives the iMac a boost off your desk with a sleek design that should blend right in with the rest of your Apple setup.

Speaking of deep discounts on Apple gear, yesterday we spotted the best price to date on AirPods Max. Not only are the hi-fi cans undercutting Prime Day, but also delivering all of the ANC, Spatial Audio, and Hey Siri functionality at $60 off the going rate. That’s alongside a notable markdown on Apple’s previous-generation 11-inch iPad Pro at $199 off.

Apple 24-inch M1 iMac features:

Immersive 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with P3 wide color gamut and 500 nits of brightness. Apple M1 chip delivers powerful performance with 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU. Strikingly thin 11.5 mm design in vibrant colors. 1080p FaceTime HD camera with M1 ISP for amazing video qualityStudio-quality three-mic array for crystal clear calls and voice recordings. Six-speaker sound system for a remarkably robust and high-quality audio experience. Up to 256GB of ultrafast SSD storage.

