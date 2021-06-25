Today, CASETiFY is expanding its collection of gear for the latest iPhones with the launch of its very first MagSafe add-on accessory. Delivering the brand’s very first MagSafe Wallet, it sports room for two different cards and is made from 50% recycled materials. In true CASETiFY fashion, its latest accessory also launches with the same customization suite that we’ve come to expect from its existing collection of popular cases. Head below for all of the details on the new CASETiFY MagSafe Wallet.

CASETiFY launches new customizable MagSafe Wallet

The latest unveil from CASETiFY brings its first MagSafe-compatible add-on accessory to market for the first time. The brand has released quite a few different iPhone 12 cases that work with the magnetic standard up until now, but is finally delivering a place to store some cards or cash with its CASETiFY MagSafe Wallet.

Sporting a faux leather build comprised of 50% recycled materials, it arrives with a slim design that can hold two ID or bank cards. Which in my book, seems to be a good balance at matching the form with functionality. There’s also an easy-access slot on the back that makes actually getting to whatever is stored within the wallet a bit easier.

As we’ve come to expect from CASETiFY, the brand’s suite of customization tweaks are one of the big selling points of its usual cases, and that seems like it’ll continue being the case with its new MagSafe Wallet. Alongside coming in three different styles including Jet Black, Latte, and Pink, there are some added ways to personalize everything. Whether you’re looking to add your own name, some initials, or other monograms, you can add up to nine characters of multicolor text onto the back.

Customize your own CASETiFY MagSafe Wallet now

The latest addition to the CASETiFY collection is now available for purchase, with the MagSafe Wallet entering with a $40 price tag. All of the customization options are added at no extra cost, which is certainly a nice perk.

9to5Toys‘ take:

There is certainly a lot to like about the new CASETiFY MagSafe Wallet, although for the price many will probably find that they like the design of Apple’s official offering enough to stick with the first-party route. The customization features here are easily its main selling point, and I think that will be a big draw for many iPhone 12 owners. Maybe not the latest tech adopters, but the younger TikTok and Instagram crowd with whom CASETiFY is already popular are sure to enjoy the personalized flair offered by the brand’s latest.

