LEGO Guardians’ Ship Giveaway: Win the all-new Infinity Saga set before it’s available for purchase

There’s been plenty of hype over the latest LEGO Marvel summer collection, and for good reason! The Infinity Saga kits look to reimagine iconic moments from the MCU for fans to assemble. Headlining all of the kits is the upcoming Guardians’ Ship, which enters as the largest model in the lineup with over 1,900 pieces. And to celebrate the official release next month, we’re giving 9to5Toys readers a chance to win the upcoming set before it even lands on store shelves in the United States. Head below to learn more about our LEGO Marvel giveaway and how you can win.

Win the upcoming LEGO Guardians’ Ship!

Slated to launch on August 1 alongside the rest of the LEGO Infinity Saga series, the Guardians’ Ship arrives as the collection’s largest build. It clocks in with a $149.99 price tag, but for those who want to score it early and for entirely free, we’re giving readers a chance to win one.

We just reviewed the set this afternoon, walking away with about as good of a first impression as can be. Alongside highlighting its attention to detail and stunning overall design, we found it to be a steal considering the six included minifigures and notable build. So even if you don’t end up winning the set, it’s certainly worth adding to your collection nonetheless.

Fans can recreate the authentic detail and awesome style of one of the most iconic spaceships from the Marvel Avengers movies. The opening cockpit has room for all the iconic LEGO Marvel minifigures included in the set: Star-Lord, Groot, Rocket, Mantis, Thor and a Chitauri warrior. Fun features include a weapon store, computer and a place for the heroes to snack on coffee and donuts. A rotatable stand allows the spaceship to be positioned for dynamic display and endless imaginative adventures. And, when the action stops, it looks supercool on display in any kid’s room.

LEGO Marvel giveaway instructions

Looking to bring the latest addition to the LEGO catalog of Marvel creations? All you’ll need to do in order to lock-in your entry is head on over to Twitter and make sure you’re following 9to5Toys. Then go give this article a retweet and you’ll be in the running to win the LEGO Guardians’ Ship. We’ll be choosing a winner next Friday on July 2.

We currently have the set in-hand and will ship it out following the giveway’s end at the start of next month. You’ll have to be within the continental United States to win. Best of luck!

To celebrate the upcoming release of the new #LEGO Infinity Saga sets, we’re giving away the all-new 1,900 Guardians’ Ship. Find out how to win right here https://t.co/WiO2jH8JAy pic.twitter.com/IZpjM1tq4p— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) June 25, 2021

LEGO

Review: LEGO Benatar Guardians’ Ship delivers an unma...
CASETiFY’s new personalizable MagSafe Wallet is m...
LEGO announces eight BrickLink Designer Program sets go...
What to expect from LEGO CON: New Star Wars sets, inter...
Hands-on: T-Mobile celebrates 5G rollout by launching l...
Windows 11 will be a free update to existing PCs — he...
Cricut BrightPad + BrightPad Go illuminate your craft p...
LEGO unveils seven all-new Mario creations launching la...
