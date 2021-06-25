Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite delivers S Pen support starting at $280 (Save $86)

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 128GB Android Tablet for $303.99 shipped. Having launched with a $430 price tag, we’ve more recently been tracking a $390 going rate with today’s offer saving you 22%, beating our previous mention by $46, and marking a new Amazon all-time low. You can also grab the 64GB model on sale for $280, down from $350. Samsung’s Galaxy S6 Lite delivers a 10.4-inch display alongside support for the included S Pen to elevate your note taking or digital art game. Plus, there’s also 4GB of RAM and expandable microSD card storage to complement the up to 128GB of onboard space. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 570 customers and you can dive into our launch coverage for a closer look. Head below for more.

Use a portion of your savings to pair the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with Samsung’s official Book Cover at $50. This folio case will protect both the screen and back of the Android tablet and even doubles as a stand when not in use. But if going the first-party route isn’t a must, call it a day by picking up this well-reviewed alternative at just $15, which delivers much of the same design for less.

Or use some of your leftever cash to fill your new Galaxy Tab with some discounted apps and games courtesy of our latest Android roundup. But if you’re looking to score an Android experience that doubles as a tablet on top of a smartphone, we’re tracking an Amazon low on Microsoft’s dual screen folding Surface Duo. Seeing a steep price cut to $605 from its usual $1,000 going rate, now is finally your chance to bring home a folding smartphone while the price is right.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite features:

With the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, you can leave your mark on whatever comes your way. The included S Pen lets you effortlessly create, edit, and navigate through your work. And its expansive display and sleek, lightweight build makes it perfect for entertainment on-the-go. Plus, up to 13 hours of battery life ensures you keep chasing inspiration day or night.

