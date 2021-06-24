It is now time for today’s best Android app deals and we are tracking a massive collection of top-notch price drops today. Alongside all of the hardware deals you’ll find in our Android deal hub, the Google Play app store has now exploded with price drops on a sizable collection of some of the best Android games out there. From OK Golf, Muse Dash, and Passpartout to Kingdom Rush titles, Iron Marines, Ticket to Ride, Carcassonne, and One Deck Dungeon, there’s a little bit of something for everyone on sale today. Head below the fold for a closer look at this afternoon’s giant list of top-tier Android game and app deals.
Today’s Best Android App Deals:
- Simpan – Note various needs FREE (Reg. $2.50)
- OK Golf $1 (Reg. $3)
- Muse Dash $1 (Reg. $3)
- Sentinels of the Multiverse $1 (Reg. $7)
- One Deck Dungeon $2 (Reg. $7)
- Passpartout: The Starving Artist $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Iron Marines $1 (Reg. $3)
- Kingdom Rush Vengeance $3 (Reg. $5)
- Kingdom Rush Origins $1 (Reg. $3)
- Kingdom Rush Frontiers $1 (Reg. $2)
- Door Kickers $1 (Reg. $4)
- Door Kickers: Action Squad $1 (Reg. $3)
- Bulb Boy $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- Twilight Struggle $4 (Reg. $8)
- Tallowmere $1 (Reg. $2)
- Hack, Slash, Loot $2 (Reg. $4)
- 3D EARTH PRO $1 (Reg. $9.50)
- Cat Lady – The Card Game $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- Fighting Fantasy Legends $1 (Reg. $3.50)
- Patchwork The Game $2 (Reg. $4.50)
- Scythe: Digital Edition $5 (Reg. $9)
- Pandemic: The Board Game $2.50 (Reg. $6)
- Small World: Civilizations $2.50 (Reg. $6)
- Istanbul: Digital Edition $4 (Reg. $7)
- Carcassonne $2.50 (Reg. $6)
- Ticket to Ride $3.50 (Reg. $7)
- King and Assassins: The Board Game $1 (Reg. $4.50)
- Eight-Minute Empire $3 (Reg. $5)
- Fighting Fantasy Legends $1 (Reg. $3.50)
- Neighbours from Hell $1 (Reg. $4)
- Little Misfortune $4 (Reg. $9)
- Crystalline $2 (Reg. $10)
- Fran Bow Chapter 1 $1 (Reg. $2)
- Fran Bow Chapter 2 $1 (Reg. $2)
- Mystic Vale $2 (Reg. $3)
In today’s best Android hardware deals we have Google’s Pixel 3 64GB smartphone at $160, deals on Motorola’s budget-friendly 2021 handsets, and a new all-time low on Microsoft’s Surface Duo. On the laptop side of things, price drops on HP’s all-new Chromebook 14 are joined by Samsung’s 15.4-inch AMOLED i5 Galaxy Book Pro at a new low. And over in our Google deal hub, you’ll find ongoing offers on its latest Nest Thermostat as well as today’s price drop on the official 10W Qi charger. Just be sure to swing by today’s smartphone accessories roundup for even more charging and audio gear offers as well.
Today’s best game deals: Mafia Definitive $20, Final Fantasy XV Royal $10, more
More Android App Deals Still Alive:
***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.
- Speed View GPS Pro FREE (Reg. $1)
- [VIP]Infinity Dungeon: Offline FREE (Reg. $1)
- Stelios PRO Gym & Fitnesstracker FREE (Reg. $3)
- mAh Battery Pro FREE (Reg. $1)
- Quick Volume Control FREE (Reg. $1)
- NetX Network Tools PRO $1 (Reg. $3)
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition $2 (Reg. $10)
- iCal Import/Export CalDAV $2.50 (Reg. $4.50)
- LiquidPlayer Pro $2 (Reg. $6)
- One4KWGT Reloaded – widgets $1 (Reg. $2)
- Hera Dark Icon Pack – Circle Shaped $1 (Reg. $2)
- Hera Icon Pack – Circle Icons $1 (Reg. $2)
More on OK Golf:
It’s not real golf, but it’s OK! OK Golf is the essence of golf, refined to a tee. Play a quick round anywhere, anytime on stylish dioramas inspired by classic golfing destinations. Easy to play, hard to put down, perfect for all ages and handicaps!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!