It is now time for today’s best Android app deals and we are tracking a massive collection of top-notch price drops today. Alongside all of the hardware deals you’ll find in our Android deal hub, the Google Play app store has now exploded with price drops on a sizable collection of some of the best Android games out there. From OK Golf, Muse Dash, and Passpartout to Kingdom Rush titles, Iron Marines, Ticket to Ride, Carcassonne, and One Deck Dungeon, there’s a little bit of something for everyone on sale today. Head below the fold for a closer look at this afternoon’s giant list of top-tier Android game and app deals.

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

In today’s best Android hardware deals we have Google’s Pixel 3 64GB smartphone at $160, deals on Motorola’s budget-friendly 2021 handsets, and a new all-time low on Microsoft’s Surface Duo. On the laptop side of things, price drops on HP’s all-new Chromebook 14 are joined by Samsung’s 15.4-inch AMOLED i5 Galaxy Book Pro at a new low. And over in our Google deal hub, you’ll find ongoing offers on its latest Nest Thermostat as well as today’s price drop on the official 10W Qi charger. Just be sure to swing by today’s smartphone accessories roundup for even more charging and audio gear offers as well.

Today’s best game deals: Mafia Definitive $20, Final Fantasy XV Royal $10, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on OK Golf:

It’s not real golf, but it’s OK! OK Golf is the essence of golf, refined to a tee. Play a quick round anywhere, anytime on stylish dioramas inspired by classic golfing destinations. Easy to play, hard to put down, perfect for all ages and handicaps!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!