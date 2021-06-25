Sonos refurb summer sale delivers rare savings: Sub $150 off, Beam $319, more from $139

After Prime Day came and went with little to no savings in the Sonos department, the brand is now taking matters into its own hands by launching new certified refurbished sale today. Shipping is free across the board. Headlining is the second-generation Sonos Sub for $549. Down from its original $699 price tag, today’s offer amounts to $150 in savings, matches the all-time low, and is only the second notable price cut of the year. If you’ve already adopted Sonos speakers or soundbars into your home theater, picking up its wireless subwoofer is a great way to round out the soundscape. Featuring two Class-D amplifiers, Sonos Sub ups the ante on your setup’s bass while integrating with the rest of the brand’s speakers for auto equalization and calibration. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Includes a full 1-year warranty. Head below for more from $139.

Alongside the Sonos Sub featured above, there are plenty of other rare discounts in this refurbished sale. Ranging from soundbars to center your home theater’s audio around to satellite speakers for some surround sound to multi-room audio upgrades and more. Just like the lead deal, everything comes backed by a full 1-year warranty.

Other notable Sonos deals:

Now that the audio aspect of your setup is taken care of, it’s time to focus on the television. Luckily, we’re tracking up to $600 in savings across a selection of 4K TVs headlined by AirPlay 2 offerings, OLED displays, and even Samsung’s stealth Frame models. So be sure to check out all of the discounts right here starting at $264 for all of the best ways to bing the big screen experience home.

Sonos Sub features:

Two Class-D digital amplifiers perfectly tuned to match the two dedicated speaker drivers and the acoustic architecture. Automatic equalization. Audio settings adjust to perfectly balance Sub and the paired Sonos speaker or component to optimize sound quality. Two force-canceling speaker drivers positioned face-to-face for deeper, richer sound and zero cabinet buzz or rattle.

