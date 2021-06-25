FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

4K TV deals up to $600 off: 2021 LG AirPlay 2, Samsung The Frame, OLEDs, more from $264

-
Home TheaterLGbuydig
$600+ off $264+

BuyDig is now offering the 2021 model 65-inch LG NanoCell 90 Series 4K Smart UHD NanoCell TV for $1,296.99 shipped. It also ships with a bonus “4-year Accidental Warranty” you can learn more about right here. Regularly up to $1,500 at Best Buy and currently on sale for $1,300 at Amazon, today’s deal is up to $203 in savings, slightly under the Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. The “lifelike” 4K NanoCell 2160p display is joined by the a7 Gen 4 AI processor for “authentic” upscaling and more. HDR support, native 120Hz, and a special game optimizer setting is complemented by AirPlay 2 and HomeKit (plus Google Assistant and Alexa) as well as direct access to your favorite streaming services. Connectivity is extensive here with four HDMI jacks, three USB ports, optical audio, ethernet, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and more. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more TV deals. 

More 4K TV deals:

Then head over to our home theater hub for even more entertainment center upgrades at a discount. We are still tracking an all-time low on Anker’s Fire TV edition sound bar as well as a host of Polk options from $149 shipped right here. Just be sure to dive into our ongoing Apple TV 4K deals as well. 

More on the LG NanoCell 90 Series:

  • REAL 4K NANOCELL DISPLAY: Bring your favorite shows to life with a billion rich colors. Get deep blacks and enhanced contrast for a more detailed picture with Full Array Dimming. “
  • a7 GEN 4 AI PROCESSOR 4K: Catch every detail with the smooth, crisp picture brought to you by our a7 Gen 4 AI Processor 4K. It adjusts your viewing and audio settings automatically with AI Picture and AI Sound, while AI 4K Upscaling authentically calibrates every scene.
  • HOME CINEMA EXPERIENCE: Get breathtaking picture and audio that makes you feel like you’re in the action with Cinema HDR, Dolby Vision IQ & Dolby Atmos. See movies exactly how directors intended with Filmmaker Mode. And with built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+ and LG channels, your favorite content is at your fingertips.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Theater

LG

buydig

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Sony 65-inch OLED 4K AirPlay 2 TV returns to all-time l...
Polk S2 slim sound bar back to 2021 Amazon low at $149 ...
Adorama gaming flash sale takes up to 30% off LG 4K, 24...
New 32-inch LG 4K monitor unleashed with 97W Type-C con...
LG 2021 OLED 4K smart TVs up to $500 off: 77-inch with ...
Monoprice’s Bluetooth Soundbar + wireless sub upg...
Toshiba launches new 4K Fire TV lineup to freshen up yo...
LG’s 2020 4K Smart OLED TV with AirPlay 2 + $120 ...
Show More Comments

Related

$223 off

LG’s 2020 4K Smart OLED TV with AirPlay 2 + $120 Visa credit now $1,397 ($1,620 value)

$1,397 Learn More
$500 off

LG 2021 OLED 4K smart TVs up to $500 off: 77-inch with $200 Visa credit + 4-yr. warranty, more

$1,597+ Learn More
Save $700

Sony 65-inch OLED 4K AirPlay 2 TV returns to all-time low at $700 off, more from $264

From $264 Learn More
$100 off

Polk S2 slim sound bar back to 2021 Amazon low at $149 + more (up to $100 off)

$149+ Learn More
Reg. $200

Stay comfortable this summer with an Insignia 35-pint dehumidifier at $140 shipped (Reg. $200)

$140 Learn More
Reg. $45

Score 3-months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $30 (Matching Prime Day pricing, Reg. $45)

$30 Learn More
Save 40%

Microsoft 365 Family delivers 12 months of Word, PowerPoint, more for six devices at $60

$60 Learn More
New lows

Anker’s latest sale ends the week with new lows on webcams, solar power banks, more from $11

From $11 Learn More