4K TV deals up to $600 off: 2021 LG AirPlay 2, Samsung The Frame, OLEDs, more from $264

BuyDig is now offering the 2021 model 65-inch LG NanoCell 90 Series 4K Smart UHD NanoCell TV for $1,296.99 shipped. It also ships with a bonus “4-year Accidental Warranty” you can learn more about right here. Regularly up to $1,500 at Best Buy and currently on sale for $1,300 at Amazon, today’s deal is up to $203 in savings, slightly under the Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. The “lifelike” 4K NanoCell 2160p display is joined by the a7 Gen 4 AI processor for “authentic” upscaling and more. HDR support, native 120Hz, and a special game optimizer setting is complemented by AirPlay 2 and HomeKit (plus Google Assistant and Alexa) as well as direct access to your favorite streaming services. Connectivity is extensive here with four HDMI jacks, three USB ports, optical audio, ethernet, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and more. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more TV deals.

More 4K TV deals:

Then head over to our home theater hub for even more entertainment center upgrades at a discount. We are still tracking an all-time low on Anker’s Fire TV edition sound bar as well as a host of Polk options from $149 shipped right here. Just be sure to dive into our ongoing Apple TV 4K deals as well.

More on the LG NanoCell 90 Series:

REAL 4K NANOCELL DISPLAY: Bring your favorite shows to life with a billion rich colors. Get deep blacks and enhanced contrast for a more detailed picture with Full Array Dimming. “

a7 GEN 4 AI PROCESSOR 4K: Catch every detail with the smooth, crisp picture brought to you by our a7 Gen 4 AI Processor 4K. It adjusts your viewing and audio settings automatically with AI Picture and AI Sound, while AI 4K Upscaling authentically calibrates every scene.

HOME CINEMA EXPERIENCE: Get breathtaking picture and audio that makes you feel like you’re in the action with Cinema HDR, Dolby Vision IQ & Dolby Atmos. See movies exactly how directors intended with Filmmaker Mode. And with built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+ and LG channels, your favorite content is at your fingertips.

