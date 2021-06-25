FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Twelve South ActionSleeve 2 for Apple Watch is a workout must at low of $35, more

-
Amazon low $35

Twelve South via Amazon is offering its ActionSleeve 2 for Apple Watch in both 40mm and 44mm for $34.99 shipped. Down from its $40 list price and another $1 below our last mention, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked. This new design features added stitching around the ActionSleeve to prevent separation and also delivers material improvements for increased comfort while running. It also brings a more consistent tracking experience that improves heart rate monitoring with a tighter, more uniform skin contact. It’s not just a strap either, as it has a built-in bumper which can help protect the Apple Watch from nicks and dings while still allowing you to access the digital crown. Ratings are still rolling in here, but you can take a deeper dive in our Tested with 9to5Toys where we went hands-on with the ActionSleeve 2. Head below for more.

More Twelve South deals:

Speaking of iPhone, Apple Watch, and MacBook, you’ll want to give our Apple guide a look for other ways to save. Right now, the latest MacBook Air with M1 is down to $100 off, beating Prime Day and fitting well into the BookBook V2 on sale above. Also, Apple Watch Series 6 is up to $100 off depending on the model you pick, which pairs perfectly with the ActionSleeve 2 above, as well.

Don’t forget about the previous-generation iPhone sale that Woot launched this morning. It runs for 24 hours, so there’s not much time before the discounts are gone. Pricing starts at $80, and the iPhone 11/Pro/Max are up to $449 off, so give that a look if you’re in the market.

Twelve South ActionSleeve 2 features:

  • Added stitching around the entire ActionSleeve prevents separation and material improvements increase comfort while using
  • ActionSleeve allows you to keep using Apple Watch when sports gear or activity restricts wrist placement or causes discomfort
  • Improves heart rate tracking with tighter, uniform skin contact

