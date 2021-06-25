Twelve South ActionSleeve 2 for Apple Watch is a workout must at low of $35, more

Twelve South via Amazon is offering its ActionSleeve 2 for Apple Watch in both 40mm and 44mm for $34.99 shipped. Down from its $40 list price and another $1 below our last mention, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked. This new design features added stitching around the ActionSleeve to prevent separation and also delivers material improvements for increased comfort while running. It also brings a more consistent tracking experience that improves heart rate monitoring with a tighter, more uniform skin contact. It’s not just a strap either, as it has a built-in bumper which can help protect the Apple Watch from nicks and dings while still allowing you to access the digital crown. Ratings are still rolling in here, but you can take a deeper dive in our Tested with 9to5Toys where we went hands-on with the ActionSleeve 2. Head below for more.

Twelve South ActionSleeve 2 features:

Added stitching around the entire ActionSleeve prevents separation and material improvements increase comfort while using

ActionSleeve allows you to keep using Apple Watch when sports gear or activity restricts wrist placement or causes discomfort

Improves heart rate tracking with tighter, uniform skin contact

