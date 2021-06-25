FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Woot launches prev-gen. iPhone sale from $80: 11/Pro Max up to $449 off, much more

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of previous-generation certified refurbished iPhone sale starting $80. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Headlining is the iPhone 11 starting at $479.99 for the 64GB model. Down from its original $699 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $219 in savings while matching our previous mention for the all-time low. You can also save on the higher storage tier configurations, as well as iPhone 11 Pro Max models at up to $449 off.

Whether you don’t need the latest and greatest from Apple or you’re just looking to update at a notable discount, iPhone 11 brings plenty of notable features into the mix. Everything is centered around a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display that’s powered by the A13 Bionic chip. There’s also Face ID, all-day battery, and a 12MP dual camera array around back. Includes a 90-day warranty. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Other iPhone deals at Woot:

And then as we wrap up the work week, don’t forget to check out all of the deals in our Apple guide this morning.

iPhone 11 features:

iPhone 11 is the next generation of iPhone, packed with great new capabilities in an incredible design, including new Ultra Wide and Wide cameras for gorgeous videos and photos, the power and ease of use of iOS 14, and A13 Bionic — the fastest chip ever in a smartphone that quickly handles the tasks that matter most to people every day

