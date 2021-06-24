Apple Watch Series 6 sees post-Prime Day discount to new low at $114 off

Following all of the Prime Day Apple discounts, Amazon is back to deliver even deeper discounts across the Apple Watch Series 6 lineup with as much as $114 in savings to be had on higher-end models, as well as entry-level offerings. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the 44mm GPS + Cellular Blue Aluminum with Deep Navy Sport Band at $415. Typically fetching $529, today’s offer beats our Prime Day mention by $44 in order to deliver a new all-time low.

Apple Watch Series 6 arrives as the brand’s flagship wearable, delivering all of the usual fitness tracking features alongside an integrated blood/oxygen sensor. Alongside an even brighter always-on display, you’re also looking at the inclusion of the new U1 chip and faster charging times. Plus, with the upcoming release of watchOS 8, you’ll be able to monitor respiratory rate while sleeping, set multiple timers at once, and try out all of the other new features. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to stylize your new wearable. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Get a closer look at our curated list for all of the best bands for notable offerings from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

But if you’re not ready to strap just any old band onto your new wearable, w’re still tracking a series of discounts on official Apple Watch Sport Bands. Available in a variety of styles, these are down to some of the lowest prices of the year starting at $39.

Apple Watch Series 6 features:

GPS model lets you take calls and reply to texts from your wrist

Measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app

Check your heart rhythm with the ECG app

The Always-On Retina display is 2.5x brighter outdoors when your wrist is down

S6 SiP up to 20% faster than Series 5

