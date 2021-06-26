FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Govee sale from $10: Smart RGBWW lamp, smart plugs, strip lights, more up to 53% off

-
From $10

Govee US (99% lifetime positive feedback from 45,000+) via Amazon is offering its Smart RGBWW LED Bedside Lamp for $48.99 shipped when clipping the on-page 30% off coupon. That’s $21 off the typical rate there and newly marks the second-best price we have tracked. While it’s easy to add a smart plug to an existing lamp, that won’t be necessary with this unit. It’s already app-enabled and works with both Alexa and Assistant. You’ll garner a modern design and the ability to choose from over 16 million colors that include warm white and RGB temperatures that range from 1800-3000K. There are 20 integrated scenes ranging from candlelight to ocean, which paves the way for transforming the look and feel of any given room. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Govee discounts up to 53% off.

More Govee deals:

Since you’re here, you may also want to have a look at our smart home guide. Our most recent addition details Home Depot’s garage door opener sale with up to $50 off. Another highlight includes TP-Link’s in-wall smart plug at $20. Outside of that, you can also cash in on Energizer’s Eveready LED Headlamp at under $4.50 and even grab Govee’s metal desk lamp for $19.

Govee Smart RGBWW LED Bedside Lamp features:

  • The slim, sleek outline and superior silver finish provide a distinctive decor to your bedroom, living room, or games room. Add a unique touch with a chic, smart light.
  • With over 16 million colors including warm white and color temperatures from 1800-3000k, you can create stunning surroundings for any occasion with a stylish addition to your home decor.
  • Multiple scenes such as Leisure, Candlelight, Romantic, Ocean provide alluring backdrops to your home life. Bring creativity and depth of color to your home. Get creative with the DIY effect function.

