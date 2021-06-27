Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro mark a return to the Amazon low at $150 (Save 25%)

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro in all three styles for $149.99 shipped. Typically clocking in with a $200 going rate, you’re looking at 25% in savings with today’s offer matching the previous Amazon mention for the all-time low set just once before at the retailer. Samsung’s latest earbuds live up to their pro designation with improved active noise cancellation that is joined by an Ambient Mode. You’ll also able to enjoy 28-hour playback per charge, IPX7 water-resistance, and seamless pairing to your Galaxy handset. We noted that they are “simply excellent” in our hands-on review, and Amazon customers back that claim with a 4.4/5 star rating from 6,300 customers. Head below for more.

Alternatively, go with the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ at $100 to save some extra cash. While not quite as feature-packed as the ANC-equipped pair of earbuds, these still deliver an Ambient Sound mode that cuts out distracting noise as well as 11-hour playback. You’ll also enjoy a 4.6/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

While the Galaxy Buds Pro are the latest and greatest from Samsung, we’re also seeing a notable discount on the other side of the market as Apple’s new AirPods Max are down to an Amazon low, too. Delivering flagship features like Spatial Audio, ANC, and Hey Siri support, these are $60 off the going rate right now.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro features:

Escape and tune in to your own moment of Zen — all with a single tap. Your Galaxy Buds Pro puts intelligent Active Noise Cancellation at your fingertips. Relive the memories of every beat of your favorite song with an 11-mm woofer and 6.5-mm tweeter built into every earbud. Water won’t ruin your workout. Your IPX7 water-resistant Galaxy Buds Pro can keep the beat going even with a little rain. With Galaxy Buds Pro, you’ll feel confident you’re connected and heard.

