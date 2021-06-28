AeroGarden Harvest 360 + Gourmet Herb Seed Kit falls to low of $74 at Walmart

Walmart is offering the AeroGarden Harvest 360 with Gourmet Herbs Seed Kit for $74 shipped. For comparison, Amazon has it listed for $100 or so and today’s deal beats the all-time low that we’ve tracked there by $1 for this colorway. If you’ve been wanting to get started with growing herbs and more indoors, this is a great way to do just that. It ships with the Gourmet Herb Seed Kit, which includes Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil, and mint. The Harvest 360 allows you to grow up to six plants at once, with each one reaching up to 12-inches tall. No soil, mess, or anything similar is required here either, as AeroGarden uses hydroponic technology to grow your herbs. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more.

Alongside the six included herbs on the lead deal, the Harvest 360 can grow just about anything. So a great way to use your savings would be to grab one of the various seed pod kits available at Amazon to kickstart your growing. There’s everything from Italian herb bundles to kits that let you plant your own seeds.

If you want to save on other kitchen essentials, then our home goods guide is a must-see. We constantly update it with the best deals that we find around the web. Today, we found kitchen carts, blenders, air fryers, and much more.

More on the AeroGarden Harvest 360:

During this deal only, get your AeroGarden Harvest 360 with an Heirloom Salad Seed Pod Kit pack-in. Our fastest growing seed kits will have you harvesting fresh salads right from your kitchen counter in no time! No more trips to the grocery store needed

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!