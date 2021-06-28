FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

AeroGarden Harvest 360 + Gourmet Herb Seed Kit falls to low of $74 at Walmart

-
Home GoodsWalmartAerogarden
Reg. $100+ $74

Walmart is offering the AeroGarden Harvest 360 with Gourmet Herbs Seed Kit for $74 shipped. For comparison, Amazon has it listed for $100 or so and today’s deal beats the all-time low that we’ve tracked there by $1 for this colorway. If you’ve been wanting to get started with growing herbs and more indoors, this is a great way to do just that. It ships with the Gourmet Herb Seed Kit, which includes Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil, and mint. The Harvest 360 allows you to grow up to six plants at once, with each one reaching up to 12-inches tall. No soil, mess, or anything similar is required here either, as AeroGarden uses hydroponic technology to grow your herbs. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more.

Alongside the six included herbs on the lead deal, the Harvest 360 can grow just about anything. So a great way to use your savings would be to grab one of the various seed pod kits available at Amazon to kickstart your growing. There’s everything from Italian herb bundles to kits that let you plant your own seeds.

If you want to save on other kitchen essentials, then our home goods guide is a must-see. We constantly update it with the best deals that we find around the web. Today, we found kitchen carts, blenders, air fryers, and much more.

More on the AeroGarden Harvest 360:

During this deal only, get your AeroGarden Harvest 360 with an Heirloom Salad Seed Pod Kit pack-in. Our fastest growing seed kits will have you harvesting fresh salads right from your kitchen counter in no time! No more trips to the grocery store needed

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Walmart

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more

Aerogarden

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Samsung Jetbot mops floors and cleans your walls for $1...
Score a new stainless steel 4-slice touchscreen toaster...
Amazon is selling 36-inch bungee cords at well under $1...
Kitchen carts and islands from $50: Chrome-plated steel...
GAP Home is live exclusively at Walmart with over 400 n...
Monoprice’s new summer sale discounts electric st...
At $16 Prime shipped, Olympia’s 89-piece tool set...
Keurig’s K-Duo Plus maker handles both small and ...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: Greenworks 24V 22-inch hedge trimmer returns to Amazon low at $100, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Ditch oil + gas with Greenworks Pro 80V Brushless Electric Mower at $400, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Gotrax G Max Ultra scooter travels 20 MPH for 45 miles at a low of $699, more

Learn More

Save $50 on this 2-tool electric lawn care kit to cut down on gas usage + more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Hover-1 Dynamo electric scooter lets you travel with no gas or oil at $168, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Insta360 marks Prime Day with great deals on drone-ready cameras

Learn More

Travel sustainably with an Amazon #1 best-selling e-bike at a new low, more in our New Green Deals

Learn More

Prime Day 2021 recap: ’Two biggest days ever’ for small/medium businesses, best-sellers, more

Learn More