Save 50% on Chefman’s TurboFry 3.6-Quart Air Fryer Oven at $30 (Reg. $60) + more

Amazon is now offering the Chefman TurboFry 3.6-Quart Air Fryer Oven for $29.99 shipped. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $60 at both Amazon and Best Buy, today’s offer is 50% off the going rate, matching our previous deal price, and the best we can find. Among the highest-rated options we have featured this year, this model is a great mid-sized solution that is now matching the Amazon all-time low. It comes with an adjustable thermostat (200- to 400-degrees), the cool-touch housing, and the ever-important dishwasher-safe frying basket. This model also has a built-in timer so you never need to worry about overcooking the dinners with its 1200-watt heating system. It carries a 4+ star rating from over 8,700 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

Be sure to head over to our home goods guide for more deals on kitchenware and household essentials. You’ll find offers on Cuisinart’s Magnetic Drink Holder, a solid price drop on AstroAI’s portable 4L cooler, this 14-in-1 electric bread maker, and much more. Amazon is also still offering Anova’s Precision Sous Vide Nano Cooker down at $99.

Healthier frying: this air fryer makes ‘healthy fried foods’ a reality. Temperature range from 200-400°f allows you to cook at your desired temperature, achieving a healthy, crispy, fried finish using at least 80% less oil than traditional fryers. Air fry vegetables, pizza, frozen foods and leftovers – this air fryer evenly crisps every inch of your food.

Space saving basket: a sleek, rounded shape and matte black finish earns this air fryer a prime spot on countertops- all while remaining compact and easy to store. The 2-in-1 tank & basket allows for maximum capacity with a small footprint, saving space on your counter and in your cabinet; perfect for any small kitchen, dorm, office, RV trips, and more!

