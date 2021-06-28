FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save 50% on Chefman’s TurboFry 3.6-Quart Air Fryer Oven at $30 (Reg. $60) + more

-
AmazonHome GoodsChefman
50% off $30

Amazon is now offering the Chefman TurboFry 3.6-Quart Air Fryer Oven for $29.99 shipped. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $60 at both Amazon and Best Buy, today’s offer is 50% off the going rate, matching our previous deal price, and the best we can find. Among the highest-rated options we have featured this year, this model is a great mid-sized solution that is now matching the Amazon all-time low. It comes with an adjustable thermostat (200- to 400-degrees), the cool-touch housing, and the ever-important dishwasher-safe frying basket. This model also has a built-in timer so you never need to worry about overcooking the dinners with its 1200-watt heating system. It carries a 4+ star rating from over 8,700 Amazon customers. More deals and details below. 

More air fryer deals: 

Be sure to head over to our home goods guide for more deals on kitchenware and household essentials. You’ll find offers on Cuisinart’s Magnetic Drink Holder, a solid price drop on AstroAI’s portable 4L cooler, this 14-in-1 electric bread maker, and much more. Amazon is also still offering Anova’s Precision Sous Vide Nano Cooker down at $99

More on the Chefman TurboFry:

  • Healthier frying: this air fryer makes ‘healthy fried foods’ a reality. Temperature range from 200-400°f allows you to cook at your desired temperature, achieving a healthy, crispy, fried finish using at least 80% less oil than traditional fryers. Air fry vegetables, pizza, frozen foods and leftovers – this air fryer evenly crisps every inch of your food.
  • Space saving basket: a sleek, rounded shape and matte black finish earns this air fryer a prime spot on countertops- all while remaining compact and easy to store. The 2-in-1 tank & basket allows for maximum capacity with a small footprint, saving space on your counter and in your cabinet; perfect for any small kitchen, dorm, office, RV trips, and more!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Chefman

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Monoprice’s new summer sale discounts electric st...
Keurig’s K-Duo Plus maker handles both small and ...
Logitech G PRO X gear sees rare Amazon: Superlight Mous...
Anker USB-C charging cubes and surge protectors see dee...
Blendtec 650 Blender with 8-yr. warranty now $289 (Reg....
Midea 3-Cu. Ft. Upright Freezer plunges to $191.50 ship...
Govee’s 50-foot RGB LED light strip works with Al...
Air conditioner deals to keep cool from $253: GE smart ...
Show More Comments

Related

25% off

Air fryer deals from $30: Chefman TurboFry, Instant Vortex, more up to 25% off at Amazon

$30+ Learn More
Save now

Monoprice’s new summer sale discounts electric standing desks, Dolby Atmos soundbars, more

Extra 15% off Learn More
70% off

Magazine deals of the week from $4/yr.: Reader’s Digest, Outside, and more

From $4/yr. Learn More
27% off

At $16 Prime shipped, Olympia’s 89-piece tool set hits best price of the year (Save 27%)

$16 Learn More
Save now

Keurig’s K-Duo Plus maker handles both small and large brews at $179 shipped

$179 Learn More
Save now

Logitech G PRO X gear sees rare Amazon: Superlight Mouse $140, more from $90

From $90 Learn More
Save 30%

Anker USB-C charging cubes and surge protectors see deep cuts and new lows from $11

From $11 Learn More
50% off

Nordstrom Rack’s slide and sandals event offers deals from $5: adidas, Steve Madden, more

From $5 Learn More