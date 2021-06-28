Blendtec 650 Blender with 8-yr. warranty now $289 (Reg. up to $500) + more from $20

Woot is now offering the Blendtec Designer 650 Blender for $288.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly as much as $500, like it currently fetches at Best Buy, this model is sitting at $390 via Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. There are certainly more affordable solutions out there, but the Blendtec 650 investment takes it up a notch with an included 8-year warranty, a handy self-cleaning feature, and the ability to heat soups up with nothing but blade fiction. You’ll also find a 90-ounce blending jar, the steel-forged blade, touch screen functions, and eight different speed settings, and a made-in-the-US construction. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.

Now, if the Blendtec is a bit overkill for your needs, despite the deep discount and wonderful warranty, score a Magic Bullet Blender instead. It sells for under $30 and carries stellar ratings from over 54,000 customers where it is a #1 best-seller. It’s not nearly as powerful, but for daily smoothies and light meal prep, it will do the trick — much like the other blender deals you’ll find below.

More blender deals:

More on the Blendtec Designer 650 Blender:

8 speeds for variable speed control and the ability to achieve a variety of textures. Complete control to adjust your blending at any time while blending. LED display with 7 varying blending options, showing duration/time remaining on blend cycle. Stainless-Steel forged blade, with wings, for amazingly smooth blends (10X stronger than other blender blades). Note: Blade is not sharp, blade is dull. No more cuts and pokes.

