FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Kitchen carts and islands from $50: Chrome-plated steel, granite, more up to 21% off

-
AmazonHome GoodsAmazon Basics
21% off From $50

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Kitchen Rolling Microwave Cart for $49.78 shipped. That’s 17% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. Amazon’s 3-tier cart is made of chrome-plated steel and features a removable wood top that can be used as a cutting board. It’s easy to move around thanks to integrated, smooth-rolling wheels. Once it is at your desired destination, two wheels can be locked to keep it from moving around. This unit also wields four chrome hooks and the entire cart can be assembled without tools. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more kitchen cart and island deals from $52.

More kitchen cart/island deals:

Our home goods guide is full of kitchen-friendly deals like this one. Recent and notable additions include Keurig’s K-Duo Plus maker at $179, this Blendtec 650 Blender for $289, and even a 3-cubic foot Midea Upright Freezer for $191.50. Oh, and if you’re in need of an air fryer, this Chefman TurboFry 3.6-quart unit is down to $30.

Amazon Basics Kitchen Rolling Microwave Cart features:

  • Microwave kitchen cart made of chrome-plated steel with removable wood top (1.5 inches)
  • 2 chrome shelves, each with a 50-pound capacity
  • Shelf-height adjusts in 1-inch increments; easy assembly—no tools required

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Amazon Basics

About the Author

Take in the great outdoors with AKASO’s 4K Action...
Prime Day 2021 recap: ’Two biggest days ever’ for s...
These highly-rated TV mounts add up to 84-inches of ful...
AeroGarden Harvest 360 + Gourmet Herb Seed Kit falls to...
Amazon’s ‘Vinyl of the Month Club’ is...
Samsung Jetbot mops floors and cleans your walls for $1...
Score a new stainless steel 4-slice touchscreen toaster...
HP’s bright-white Chromebook 14 returns to second...
Show More Comments

Related

39% off

This vibrant 12-in-1 multi-tool is yours for $10 Prime shipped, more up to 39% off

From $10 Learn More
40% off

Amazon Basics gaming desk sees new 2021 low at $88.50, office furniture up to 40% off

$88.50 Learn More
Save 22%

Take in the great outdoors with AKASO’s 4K Action Camera Pro at low of $54

$54 Learn More

Prime Day 2021 recap: ’Two biggest days ever’ for small/medium businesses, best-sellers, more

Learn More
Save 50%

These highly-rated TV mounts add up to 84-inches of full motion control starting from $10

From $10 Learn More
Review

Review: Adding Govee Glide Wall Light to my studio setup [Video]

Learn More
Reg. $100+

AeroGarden Harvest 360 + Gourmet Herb Seed Kit falls to low of $74 at Walmart

$74 Learn More

Amazon’s ‘Vinyl of the Month Club’ is a golden-era gift that keeps on giving

Learn More