Kitchen carts and islands from $50: Chrome-plated steel, granite, more up to 21% off

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Kitchen Rolling Microwave Cart for $49.78 shipped. That’s 17% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. Amazon’s 3-tier cart is made of chrome-plated steel and features a removable wood top that can be used as a cutting board. It’s easy to move around thanks to integrated, smooth-rolling wheels. Once it is at your desired destination, two wheels can be locked to keep it from moving around. This unit also wields four chrome hooks and the entire cart can be assembled without tools. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more kitchen cart and island deals from $52.

More kitchen cart/island deals:

Our home goods guide is full of kitchen-friendly deals like this one. Recent and notable additions include Keurig’s K-Duo Plus maker at $179, this Blendtec 650 Blender for $289, and even a 3-cubic foot Midea Upright Freezer for $191.50. Oh, and if you’re in need of an air fryer, this Chefman TurboFry 3.6-quart unit is down to $30.

Amazon Basics Kitchen Rolling Microwave Cart features:

Microwave kitchen cart made of chrome-plated steel with removable wood top (1.5 inches)

2 chrome shelves, each with a 50-pound capacity

Shelf-height adjusts in 1-inch increments; easy assembly—no tools required

