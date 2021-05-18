FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

FollowPaw’s cork leather AirTag dog collar and leashes now up to 20% off

After seeing a new Nomad solution recently, alongside a host of covers and keychains, today we are taking a look at the new FollowPaw AirTag dog collar accessory. Apple’s new item tracker is also being leveraged as a dog microchip of sorts to allow folks to be able to keep tabs on their furry friends. FollowPaw’s original sustainable cork leather leash and collar setup has now been reworked as an AirTag dog collar to offer up pet/AirTag owners a “100% vegan, water-resistant, and durable” solution. Not to mention a solid 20% price drop. Head below for all of the details. 

FollowPaw AirTag dog collar and leash

We have already rounded up the best AirTag cases, keychains, and straps for humans, as well as a few notable options for your pets, including the Nomad Pet Tag, but FollowPaw’s collar and/or leash combo is certainly worth a look for folks with a penchant for natural construction and renewable materials.

While options like Belkin’s simple silicon option with a key ring will certainly affix an AirTag to your furry friends existing collar, FollowPaw is offering up a complete collar solution as well as a combo bundle with its AirTag dog collar and leash. 

Available in multiple sizes as well as natural or all-black colorways, this is a “sustainable cork leather” solution that is “100% vegan, water-resistant, and durable.” The natural and attractive-looking material is complemented by a V-Buckle closure system that will “never open under pressure or when your dog is pulling hard,” as well as a simple-to-use and safe-for-your-pup Fidlock.

Tracking your dog with AirTags will work best in urban areas. An AirTag on your dog is basically like a dog microchip but with superpowers. The FollowPaw Collar design is stylish and thought through. Our material of choice is renewable hero material – Cork leather. 

The new FollowPaw AirTag dog collar is now available for purchase at $47.95, which is 20% off the regular $60 price tag. Or, you can score the FollowPaw AirTag Collar + Leash bundle for $100.95 (about 10% off the regular $113 listing). 

9to5Toys‘ take

While there’s nothing overly special on the tech side of things here, the natural and sustainable materials alongside a thoughtful locking mechanism and a special attention to Apple’s new AirTag make this a standout accessory. The price might be a much for some folks, but you could always just browse through one of the other more affordable options below and clip them on to an existing collar as well:

