FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Land a pair of Anker Soundcore A1 True Wireless Earbuds with 35-hr. battery for $36 (Reg. $50+)

-
AmazonHeadphonesAnker
Reg. $50+ $36

Woot via Amazon is now offering the Anker Soundcore Life A1 True Wireless Earbuds for $35.99 shipped. This set started at $60 for the first few months of the year before they dropped down to $50 or so with today’s deal coming in at $6.50 below our previous mention and the lowest we can find. With 8mm drivers and triple-layer composite diaphragms, they can “produce powerful sound with 40% more bass, 100% more treble, and clear mids.” You’re looking at up to 35-hours of wireless operation in total and a 10-minute quick charge that provides an additional 1.5-hours of on-the-go listening. The included charging case can get juiced up over USB-C or wirelessly on your Qi pad, while the  IPX7 waterproof rating protects them against light rain and your workouts. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,400 Amazon customers. More details below. 

For something even more affordable, take a look at this discount we are tracking on the JVC Gumy Truly Wireless Earbuds Headphones at just $24.95 Prime shipped. They aren’t quite as robust as today’s lead deal and drop your wireless time down to 15-hours, but with a solid IPX4 protection rating and 4+ star reviews from over 1,300 Amazon customers, they are with consideration. This is also about 17% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. 

But if you prefer something more high-end, we are now tracking AirPods Pro on sale from $160 with ANC and Spatial Audio support. You can get all of the details on that offer right here, but remember, we also still have AirPods Max at a new all-time low right here as well. 

More on the Anker Soundcore Life A1 True Wireless Earbuds:

  • Expertly-Tuned Sound: Life A1 true wireless earbuds have oversized 8mm drivers with triple-layer composite diaphragms to produce powerful sound with 40% more bass, 100% more treble, and clear mids.
  • 3 Custom Sound Modes: Signature mode produces balanced sound that’s perfect for all music genres. Switch to Bass Booster to intensify bass-heavy songs for workouts or choose Podcast to enhance mids for podcasts and audiobooks.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…

Anker

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Keurig’s K-Duo Plus maker handles both small and ...
Logitech G PRO X gear sees rare Amazon: Superlight Mous...
Anker USB-C charging cubes and surge protectors see dee...
Midea 3-Cu. Ft. Upright Freezer plunges to $191.50 ship...
Govee’s 50-foot RGB LED light strip works with Al...
Intel’s 4c/8t i3-10100F CPU is great for entry-le...
GE’s 2-pack of 6-Outlet Wall Plug Surge Protector...
Blue Yeti Nano upgrades your streaming + meeting setup ...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $80

Anker’s A2 Multimode Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds fall to $54.50 shipped (Reg. $80)

$54.50 Learn More
Reg. $300

Beats Solo Pro Noise Cancelling Headphones in black now $149 shipped (Reg. $300)

$149 Learn More

Anker showcases upcoming MagSafe power bank alongside new Thunderbolt 4 dock, more

Learn More
Save now

Monoprice’s new summer sale discounts electric standing desks, Dolby Atmos soundbars, more

Extra 15% off Learn More
70% off

Magazine deals of the week from $4/yr.: Reader’s Digest, Outside, and more

From $4/yr. Learn More
27% off

At $16 Prime shipped, Olympia’s 89-piece tool set hits best price of the year (Save 27%)

$16 Learn More
Save now

Keurig’s K-Duo Plus maker handles both small and large brews at $179 shipped

$179 Learn More
Save now

Logitech G PRO X gear sees rare Amazon: Superlight Mouse $140, more from $90

From $90 Learn More