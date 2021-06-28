Land a pair of Anker Soundcore A1 True Wireless Earbuds with 35-hr. battery for $36 (Reg. $50+)

Woot via Amazon is now offering the Anker Soundcore Life A1 True Wireless Earbuds for $35.99 shipped. This set started at $60 for the first few months of the year before they dropped down to $50 or so with today’s deal coming in at $6.50 below our previous mention and the lowest we can find. With 8mm drivers and triple-layer composite diaphragms, they can “produce powerful sound with 40% more bass, 100% more treble, and clear mids.” You’re looking at up to 35-hours of wireless operation in total and a 10-minute quick charge that provides an additional 1.5-hours of on-the-go listening. The included charging case can get juiced up over USB-C or wirelessly on your Qi pad, while the IPX7 waterproof rating protects them against light rain and your workouts. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,400 Amazon customers. More details below.

For something even more affordable, take a look at this discount we are tracking on the JVC Gumy Truly Wireless Earbuds Headphones at just $24.95 Prime shipped. They aren’t quite as robust as today’s lead deal and drop your wireless time down to 15-hours, but with a solid IPX4 protection rating and 4+ star reviews from over 1,300 Amazon customers, they are with consideration. This is also about 17% off the going rate and the lowest we can find.

But if you prefer something more high-end, we are now tracking AirPods Pro on sale from $160 with ANC and Spatial Audio support. You can get all of the details on that offer right here, but remember, we also still have AirPods Max at a new all-time low right here as well.

More on the Anker Soundcore Life A1 True Wireless Earbuds:

Expertly-Tuned Sound: Life A1 true wireless earbuds have oversized 8mm drivers with triple-layer composite diaphragms to produce powerful sound with 40% more bass, 100% more treble, and clear mids.

3 Custom Sound Modes: Signature mode produces balanced sound that’s perfect for all music genres. Switch to Bass Booster to intensify bass-heavy songs for workouts or choose Podcast to enhance mids for podcasts and audiobooks.

