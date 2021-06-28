FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Enjoy Spatial Audio, ANC, and more while AirPods Pro are on sale from $160 (Reg. $249)

-
AppleHeadphoneswoot
Reg. $249 From $160

Woot is currently offering Prime members the Apple AirPods Pro for $189.99 shipped. Normally fetching $249, you’re looking at $59 in savings with today’s offer matching our previous mention for one of the best prices of the year. Those who don’t mind going the certified refurbished route can pocket additional savings by dropping the price down to $159.99. That beats our Prime Day member by $10 and comes within $5 of the all-time low.

AirPods Pro arrive as Apple’s most capable earbuds yet, sporting active noise cancelling alongside true wireless connectivity, IPX4 water-resistance, and 24-hour battery life. That’s on top of support for spatial audio as well as additional new lossless streaming features that rolled out last week like Dolby Atmos and more. Includes a 90-day warranty. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

Save some extra cash by going with Tribit’s FlyBuds C1 True Wireless Earbuds for $63 instead. These arrive with a true wireless design that pairs with added IPX5 water-resistance to make them ideal for workouts and the like. That’s alongside up to 50 hours of playback on a single change with the carrying case as well as noise reduction functionality. We found that all of those features stack up to make them a notable AirPods alternative in our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review.

But if you’re looking for a truly hi-fi audio setup for rocking out at home, we’re still tracking the best price to date on AirPods Max. Apple’s flagship over-ear cans deliver just about all of the same features as AirPods Pro noted above, just with higher audio fidelity, improved ANC, and more. Best of all, you can score them for $60 off the going rate right now alongside all of the other deals in our Apple guide as the week kicks off.

Apple AirPods Pro features:

AirPods Pro have been designed to deliver Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound, Transparency mode so you can hear your surroundings, and a customizable fit for all-day comfort. Just like AirPods, AirPods Pro connect magically to your iPhone or Apple Watch. And they’re ready to use right out of the case.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…

woot

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Blendtec 650 Blender with 8-yr. warranty now $289 (Reg....
Air conditioner deals to keep cool from $253: GE smart ...
Land a pair of Anker Soundcore A1 True Wireless Earbuds...
Apple’s latest Intel Mac mini has dropped to one ...
Make Tim Cook happy by trying out MagSafe while Apple...
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro mark a return to the Amazon low...
Students can save $500 on Apple’s latest Intel Ma...
Parrot 4K Anafi Drone plummets to new low at $290 (Refu...
Show More Comments

Related

Save now

AirPods Max undercut Prime Day with $60 discount to all-time low + AirPods Pro

$489 Learn More

Prime Day 2021: What deals can we expect during Amazon’s 2-day shopping event?

Learn More

Sun Joe 24V cordless electric power cleaner blows away grime at $60, more in New Green Deals

Learn More
Save now

Monoprice’s new summer sale discounts electric standing desks, Dolby Atmos soundbars, more

Extra 15% off Learn More
70% off

Magazine deals of the week from $4/yr.: Reader’s Digest, Outside, and more

From $4/yr. Learn More
27% off

At $16 Prime shipped, Olympia’s 89-piece tool set hits best price of the year (Save 27%)

$16 Learn More
Save now

Keurig’s K-Duo Plus maker handles both small and large brews at $179 shipped

$179 Learn More
Save now

Logitech G PRO X gear sees rare Amazon: Superlight Mouse $140, more from $90

From $90 Learn More