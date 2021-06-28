FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple’s latest Intel Mac mini has dropped to one of the best prices yet at $529

-
AppleBest Mac DealsB&H
$529

As part of its Mega DealZone, B&H offers the previous-generation late 2020 Apple Mac mini i3 3.6GHz/8GB/256GB for $529 shipped. Having originally sold for $799, we’ve more recently been tracking a $699 going rate with today’s offer marking the second-best price to date. Compared to the new M1 models, you’ll save $130 from the entry-level machine.

While it’s not the latest offering that arrives with Apple Silicon under the hood, the now previous-generation Mac mini arrives with much of the same compact footprint. As the most recent Intel iteration of the machine, you’re looking at a 3.6GHz processor, four Thunderbolt 3 ports, as well as two USB 3.1 Type-A slots, HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, and more. For those in the market for an affordable entry point into the macOS ecosystem, today’s deal is certainly worth a look whether it’s for a family desktop or setting up a Plex server. For a more in-depth look, swing by our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Those looking to take advantage of the Mac mini’s compact size will want to consider leveraging some savings on this Sabrent mount. With a VESA design, this accessory allows you to install the Mac directly to the back of a monitor, as well as underneath your desk and more. Then swing by our guide on how to best mount a Mac mini for additional recommendations.

Another notable option for upgrading your workstation with a new machine would be taking advantage of these all-time lows on Apple’s new 24-inch M1 iMac. With both the entry-level and upgraded 8-core models on sale, these are the best prices to date at $49 off. Or if you’re looking to score much of the same deep savings as found above by going with Intel, the previous-generation MacBook Air is now $500 off for students.

Mac mini features:

In addition to being a great desktop computer, Mac mini powers everything from home automation to giant render farms. And now with eighth-generation Intel quad-core and 6-core processors and Intel UHD Graphics 630, Mac mini has even more compute power for industrial-grade tasks. So whether you’re running a live concert sound engine or testing your latest iOS or iPadOS app, Mac mini is the shortest distance between a great idea and a great result.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Best Mac Deals

Apple's MacBook lineup currently consists of various models from 13- to 16-inches. In 2019, Apple returned to larger display offerings, bringing the 16-inch MacBook Pro…

B&H

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Score the Nintendo Game & Watch Mario Edition coll...
Let Assistant protect your home with Google’s Nes...
Enjoy Spatial Audio, ANC, and more while AirPods Pro ar...
Make Tim Cook happy by trying out MagSafe while Apple...
Students can save $500 on Apple’s latest Intel Ma...
Latest M1 MacBook Air beats Prime Day mention with a re...
Weekend movie sale at Apple delivers classics from $5 +...
Apple’s latest 24-inch M1 iMac drops to new Amazon al...
Show More Comments

Related

All-time low

Students can save $500 on Apple’s latest Intel MacBook Pro at a new all-time low

$500 off Learn More
Save now

Best Buy clears out Apple’s previous-generation 11-inch iPad Pro at $149 off

$149 off Learn More
Amazon lows

Apple’s latest 24-inch M1 iMac drops to new Amazon all-time lows

$49 off Learn More
Amazon low

Samsung’s 15.4-inch AMOLED i5 Galaxy Book Pro falls to new low at $930 ($169 off)

$930 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Apple Knight Pro, Earth Atlantis, SkySafari Pro, and more

FREE+ Learn More
Save now

Monoprice’s new summer sale discounts electric standing desks, Dolby Atmos soundbars, more

Extra 15% off Learn More
70% off

Magazine deals of the week from $4/yr.: Reader’s Digest, Outside, and more

From $4/yr. Learn More
27% off

At $16 Prime shipped, Olympia’s 89-piece tool set hits best price of the year (Save 27%)

$16 Learn More