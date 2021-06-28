Apple’s latest Intel Mac mini has dropped to one of the best prices yet at $529

As part of its Mega DealZone, B&H offers the previous-generation late 2020 Apple Mac mini i3 3.6GHz/8GB/256GB for $529 shipped. Having originally sold for $799, we’ve more recently been tracking a $699 going rate with today’s offer marking the second-best price to date. Compared to the new M1 models, you’ll save $130 from the entry-level machine.

While it’s not the latest offering that arrives with Apple Silicon under the hood, the now previous-generation Mac mini arrives with much of the same compact footprint. As the most recent Intel iteration of the machine, you’re looking at a 3.6GHz processor, four Thunderbolt 3 ports, as well as two USB 3.1 Type-A slots, HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, and more. For those in the market for an affordable entry point into the macOS ecosystem, today’s deal is certainly worth a look whether it’s for a family desktop or setting up a Plex server. For a more in-depth look, swing by our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Those looking to take advantage of the Mac mini’s compact size will want to consider leveraging some savings on this Sabrent mount. With a VESA design, this accessory allows you to install the Mac directly to the back of a monitor, as well as underneath your desk and more. Then swing by our guide on how to best mount a Mac mini for additional recommendations.

Another notable option for upgrading your workstation with a new machine would be taking advantage of these all-time lows on Apple’s new 24-inch M1 iMac. With both the entry-level and upgraded 8-core models on sale, these are the best prices to date at $49 off. Or if you’re looking to score much of the same deep savings as found above by going with Intel, the previous-generation MacBook Air is now $500 off for students.

Mac mini features:

In addition to being a great desktop computer, Mac mini powers everything from home automation to giant render farms. And now with eighth-generation Intel quad-core and 6-core processors and Intel UHD Graphics 630, Mac mini has even more compute power for industrial-grade tasks. So whether you’re running a live concert sound engine or testing your latest iOS or iPadOS app, Mac mini is the shortest distance between a great idea and a great result.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!