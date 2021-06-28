FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Caseology’s iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and Pixel cases now 45% off from $4.50 at Amazon

-
45% off $4.50+

We are now tracking an additional 45% off a range of Caseology’s highly-rated iPhone 12 cases with deals from $4.39 when you clip the coupon at the top of this page or use code 45G6VXCS at checkout. One standout is the Caseology Legion iPhone 12 Pro Case for $4.39 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $15, this one is now marked down to $7.99, and with today’s coupon, is now at one of the lowest prices we have tracked. It features a dual-layered flexible body with a rigid outer shell, “military-grade” protection, and more to protect your precious device from everyday drops and tumbles. All of the ports, speakers, buttons and switches remain accessible, and it is compatible with both wireless charging and added screen protectors. Rated 4+ stars from over 690 Amazon customers. More deals below. 

Caseology iPhone 12 case deals:

Plus more Caseology case deals:

Speaking of smartphone gear, be sure to browse through this morning’s roundup for a host of fresh price drops on new add-ons for your handset. Then dive into today’s Anker USB-C charging gear sale, this deal on the official Apple MagSafe charger at $33, and our coverage of the all-new HyperJuice 4-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand

More on the Caseology Legion iPhone 12 Pro Case:

  • Dual layered flexible body and rigid outer shell, composed of military grade protection materials and engineered to provide shock absorption, protects your phone from everyday drops and tumbles
  • Precision engineered to enhance your phones design, featuring detailed cutouts and tactile button response
  • Contoured to hug your phone and fit comfortably into your hands
  • Built to be wireless charging compatible and screen protector compatible

