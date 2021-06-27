FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Make Tim Cook happy by trying out MagSafe while Apple’s official Charger is down to $33

-
Reg. $39 $33

Amazon currently offers Apple’s official MagSafe Charger for $33 shipped. Normally fetching $39, you’re looking at the second-best Amazon discount to date as today’s offer beats our previous new condition mention by $0.50 and comes within $4 of the all-time low from the beginning of the year.

If you picked up one of Apple’s latest handsets last fall or anytime since, the new MagSafe Charger is certainly worth bringing into your kit. As the brand’s take on wireless charging, this accessory elevates the experience by providing all of the perks of a cable with the convenience of not having to plug anything in. It magnetically snaps onto the back of your device in order to provide 15W of power to an iPhone 12 series handset. Head below for more.

Those who don’t mind ditching the official Apple seal of approval and faster charging speeds can save even more by picking up Anker’s PowerWave Magnetic Pad Slim at $17. You’re still looking at much of the same magnetic wireless charging as on the official model, just with a 7.5W output and less premium build. But for bringing home a second way to refuel without having to plug in a cable, this is a great option for expanding your iPhone 12’s charging kit at a lower price point. Learn more in our launch coverage.

Complete your iPhone accessorizing by picking up one of Apple’s official leather and silicone cases starting at $40. Delivering all-time lows, you can pickup various styles of the in-house MagSafe cases for bringing premium stylings or a pop of color to your handset. But then be sure to check out all of the other post-Prime Day deals in our Apple guide.

Apple MagSafe Charger features: 

MagSafe is a new ecosystem of accessories for easy attachment and faster wireless charging. With endless combinations, there is a mix to match any style. The MagSafe Charger makes wireless charging a snap. The perfectly aligned magnets attach to your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro and provide faster wireless charging up to 15W. The MagSafe Charger maintains compatibility with Qi charging, so it can be used to wirelessly charge your iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods models with a wireless charging case, as you would with any Qi-certified charger.

