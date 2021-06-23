This vibrant 12-in-1 multi-tool is yours for $11.50 Prime shipped, more from $9.50

Amazon is offering the Arcan 12-in-1 Multi-Tool for $11.56 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 28% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. This handy multi-tool is comprised of stainless steel with the only exception being a vibrant, green handle made of aluminum. It’s bundled with a nylon pouch to make it an easy everyday carry. The pliers are spring-loaded and you’ll also have many other tools at your disposal that range from a wire cutter, Philips screwdriver, saw, and the list goes on. An integrated carabineer provides yet another way to easily carry it from one place to another. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more multi-tools and pocket knives on sale from $9.50.

Arcan 12-in-1 Multi-Tool features:

Includes long nose pliers, standard pliers, wire cutter, saw, knife, slotted and Philips screwdriver, can and bottle opener, file, box opener, and carabineer.

Made of stainless steel, the tools enclosed in a High Viz green aluminum handle and can withstand the wear and tear of everyday use.

Allow for easy and convenient single hand use.

