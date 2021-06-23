This vibrant 12-in-1 multi-tool is yours for $11.50 Prime shipped, more from $9.50

Amazon is offering the Arcan 12-in-1 Multi-Tool for $11.56 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 28% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. This handy multi-tool is comprised of stainless steel with the only exception being a vibrant, green handle made of aluminum. It’s bundled with a nylon pouch to make it an easy everyday carry. The pliers are spring-loaded and you’ll also have many other tools at your disposal that range from a wire cutter, Philips screwdriver, saw, and the list goes on. An integrated carabineer provides yet another way to easily carry it from one place to another. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more multi-tools and pocket knives on sale from $9.50.
More multi-tools and pocket knife deals:
- Amazon Basics 10-in-1 Multi-Tool: $12 (Reg. $15)
- Kikkerland Mini Hammer Tool: $9.50 (Reg. $13)
- Smith & Wesson Extreme Ops Folding Knife: $13 (Reg. $16)
- View all…
Recent and notable markdowns you may be interested in range from Makita's 71-piece Metric Bit and Hand Tool Set for $50.50, a selection of surge protectors from $13, and even an Amazon-made 3-piece Wicker/Rattan Patio Set for under $128.
Arcan 12-in-1 Multi-Tool features:
- Includes long nose pliers, standard pliers, wire cutter, saw, knife, slotted and Philips screwdriver, can and bottle opener, file, box opener, and carabineer.
- Made of stainless steel, the tools enclosed in a High Viz green aluminum handle and can withstand the wear and tear of everyday use.
- Allow for easy and convenient single hand use.
