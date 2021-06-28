Amazon is selling 36-inch bungee cords at well under $1 each (Up to 37% off), more

Amazon is offering a 20-pack of its Amazon Basics 36-inch Bungee Cords for $17.08 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 36% off the typical rate and is just $1 shy of marking a new all-time low. It doesn’t matter if you are looking for an easy way to organize your garage or more securely transport something, these bungee cords are a solid solution worth keeping on-hand. Buyers will score each cord for around $0.85 apiece, making this a bargain worth jumping on. Each bungee stretches up to 200%, reaching up to 6 feet in length. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Amazon Basics bungee cords up to 37% off.

We’ve also spotted the a 20-pack of Amazon Basics 48-inch Bungee Cords for $21.33 Prime shipped. That’s 37% off and comes within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. The only notable difference between these and the bungee cords above is that each measures a foot longer. As with the lead deal, these can stretch 200%, spanning up to 8 feet. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Our list of workshop-friendly deals is far from complete. You can find Olympia’s 89-piece tool set at $16 and even DEWALT’s 40-piece FlexTorq Screwdriver Bit Set at $20 alongside several other kits from $7.50. Oh, and don’t forget that Midea’s 3-cubic foot upright freezer just hit $191.50, making it about as compelling as ever to keep cool treats to your workshop, garage, and more.

Amazon Basics Bungee Cord features:

Ideal for trailers, roof racks, camping, vehicles, tarping, and more

Durably constructed with natural rubber and polypropylene

1 vinyl coated hook and 1 adjustable hook allows you to easily anchor and adjust length and tension

Coated hooks prevent scratches to vehicle and other surfaces

