FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon is selling 36-inch bungee cords at well under $1 each (Up to 37% off), more

-
AmazonHome GoodsAmazon Basics
37% off From $17

Amazon is offering a 20-pack of its Amazon Basics 36-inch Bungee Cords for $17.08 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 36% off the typical rate and is just $1 shy of marking a new all-time low. It doesn’t matter if you are looking for an easy way to organize your garage or more securely transport something, these bungee cords are a solid solution worth keeping on-hand. Buyers will score each cord for around $0.85 apiece, making this a bargain worth jumping on. Each bungee stretches up to 200%, reaching up to 6 feet in length. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Amazon Basics bungee cords up to 37% off.

We’ve also spotted the a 20-pack of Amazon Basics 48-inch Bungee Cords for $21.33 Prime shipped. That’s 37% off and comes within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. The only notable difference between these and the bungee cords above is that each measures a foot longer. As with the lead deal, these can stretch 200%, spanning up to 8 feet. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Our list of workshop-friendly deals is far from complete. You can find Olympia’s 89-piece tool set at $16 and even DEWALT’s 40-piece FlexTorq Screwdriver Bit Set at $20 alongside several other kits from $7.50. Oh, and don’t forget that Midea’s 3-cubic foot upright freezer just hit $191.50, making it about as compelling as ever to keep cool treats to your workshop, garage, and more.

Amazon Basics Bungee Cord features:

  • Ideal for trailers, roof racks, camping, vehicles, tarping, and more
  • Durably constructed with natural rubber and polypropylene
  • 1 vinyl coated hook and 1 adjustable hook allows you to easily anchor and adjust length and tension
  • Coated hooks prevent scratches to vehicle and other surfaces

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Amazon Basics

About the Author

Prime Day 2021 recap: ’Two biggest days ever’ for s...
These highly-rated TV mounts add up to 84-inches of ful...
AeroGarden Harvest 360 + Gourmet Herb Seed Kit falls to...
Amazon’s ‘Vinyl of the Month Club’ is...
Samsung Jetbot mops floors and cleans your walls for $1...
Score a new stainless steel 4-slice touchscreen toaster...
HP’s bright-white Chromebook 14 returns to second...
Caseology’s iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and Pixel cas...
Show More Comments

Related

29% off

Organize your collection with up to 29% off stylish floating shelves from $15

From $15 Learn More
42% off

Amazon Basics 12-Outlet Power Strip Surge Protector all-time lows from $13 (42% off)

$13+ Learn More

Prime Day 2021 recap: ’Two biggest days ever’ for small/medium businesses, best-sellers, more

Learn More
Save 50%

These highly-rated TV mounts add up to 84-inches of full motion control starting from $10

From $10 Learn More
Review

Review: Adding Govee Glide Wall Light to my studio setup [Video]

Learn More
Reg. $100+

AeroGarden Harvest 360 + Gourmet Herb Seed Kit falls to low of $74 at Walmart

$74 Learn More

Amazon’s ‘Vinyl of the Month Club’ is a golden-era gift that keeps on giving

Learn More

Tested: Nomad’s new AirTag Leather Loop sport a unique, yet premium Horween design

Buy now Learn More