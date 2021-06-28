FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Intel’s 4c/8t i3-10100F CPU is great for entry-level gaming at $100 (New low, Reg. $129)

Amazon is offering the Intel i3-10100F 4-core 3.6GHz Processor for $99.99 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for $129 and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This CPU features four cores and eight threads for ample processing power. With a base clock of 3.6GHz, there’s plenty of oomph for standard tasks. Whether you’re looking to just get started in PC gaming or need a CPU to hold your rig over until its upgrade time, this is a great choice. Just keep in mind there’s no integrated graphics here, as it’s an F-series processor, so you’ll have to supply a GPU for use. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more.

Do you already have a CPU/motherboard that’s ready to roll outside of storage? Well, right now you can pick up the Crucial P2 500GB NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD for just $60 shipped on Amazon. Offering up to 2,400MB/s transfer rates, which is five times faster than even traditional SSDs can offer, making it the ideal solution for a boot and programs drive in your system.

For other PC-related discounts, check out our guide. There, you’ll find deals like the Blue Yeti Nano at $80 or the Razer Book 13 at $101 off. Both would pair well with the sale above, as you can always use better audio quality at your desk or a laptop to get work done on-the-go.

More on the Intel i3-10100F:

The Core i3-10100F 3.6 GHz Quad-Core LGA 1200 Processor from Intel has a base clock speed of 3.6 GHz and comes with features such as Intel Optane Memory support, Intel Boot Guard, Intel VT-d virtualization technology for directed I/O, and Intel Hyper-Threading technology. With Intel Turbo Boost 2.0, the maximum turbo frequency this processor can achieve is 4.3 GHz. Additionally, this processor features 4 cores with 8 threads in an LGA 1200 socket, has 6MB of cache memory, and 16 PCIe lanes. Having 4 cores allows the processor to run multiple programs simultaneously without slowing down the system, while the 8 threads allow a basic ordered sequence of instructions to be passed through or processed by a single CPU core. This processor also supports 128GB of dual-channel 2666 MHz DDR4 RAM and utilizes 10th-generation technology.

