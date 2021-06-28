Keurig’s K-Duo Plus maker handles both small and large brews at $179 shipped

Amazon is offering the Keurig K-Duo Plus Coffee Maker for $179.32 shipped. For comparison, it has a list price of $230, though it’s gone for around $200 or so lately at Amazon and Best Buy. Today’s deal is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. This coffee brewer offers something many normal Keurigs don’t; the ability to make up to 12-cups at a time. Included in the package here is the brewer, of course, but also a 12-cup thermal carafe and reusable filter. You’ll be able to make either a single cup or full pot, depending on how much coffee is needed to fuel your family. Plus, it can be programmed up to 24 hours in advance to start brewing at a specific time. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

On a tighter budget? The Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker is a great alternative. It’s just $80, which is $100 below today’s lead deal. You’ll only be able to brew 6-, 8-, and 10-ounce cups of coffee with it, but that’s plenty for most people. Plus, it’s quite simple to use as you just insert a K-Cup and press a button to enjoy a fresh brew every time.

Don’t forget about the other home goods and kitchen gadget discounts we’ve found today. Blendtec’s 650 Blender is down tol $289 right now, and there’s even a large sale with a selection of air fryers from $30. You’ll want to give our guide a look for other great deals, as well as bookmark it to visit frequently since we update it daily with the best prices from around the web.

More on the Keurig K-Duo Plus Coffee Maker:

Brew a cup and a carafe: Use both ground coffee and k cup pods

Strong brew: Brew a stronger, more intense single cup and carafe

Multiple brew sizes: Brew a 6, 8, 10, or 12 cup carafe and a 6, 8, 10, or 12 ounce cup

