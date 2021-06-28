Logitech’s Combo Touch iPad Keyboard Folio falls to a new low of $117 (Save 22%)

Amazon offers the Logitech Combo Touch 10.2-inch iPad Keyboard Folio for $116.99 shipped. Normally fetching $150, you’re looking at 22% in savings while undercutting our previous mention by $13 to mark a new all-time low. Logitech’s Combo Touch covers both the front and back of Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad with a folio design that packs a built-in keyboard with trackpack. Relying on Apple’s Smart Connector, you won’t have to fuss with Bluetooth or remembering to recharge the battery. There’s also an integrated multi-angle kickstand here, as well. Over 1,150 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating and you can check out our hands-on review for a closer look.

Or for those who can live without the folio design, save even more cash and pick up Logitech’s K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard at $40 instead. This offering won’t add any protection to your device and lacks the built-in trackpad, but will deliver a more comfortable typing experience compared to relying solely on the touchscreen. Not to mention, there’s a 4.8/5 star rating from over 2,200 customers.

While you’ll find plenty of other notable ways to save in our Apple guide now that the week is officially underway, one of the more eye-catching offers is clearing our previous-generation iPad Pro models. With the 11-inch model seeing some of the deepest discounts to date, you can save $149 off the going rate. That’s alongside new all-time lows on Apple’s Smart Folio covers from $59.

Logitech Combo Touch iPad Keyboard Folio features:

Some ideas just click. Introducing the game-changing Combo Touch trackpad case for iPad—a case that combines a full-size backlit keyboard with a precision multi-gesture trackpad. Navigate iPad with familiar gestures and easily edit spreadsheets, documents and more. A flexible design with detachable Smart Connector keyboard supports four distinct use modes for extra versatility no matter where you are – a café table, desk, or even your lap. The light and durable case keeps iPad protected from bumps and scratches.

