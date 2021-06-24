Apple’s Smart Folio for previous-generation iPad Pro drop to lowest prices yet from $59 (Save $20)

Amazon is curretly offering the Apple Smart Folio for 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $79 shipped. Normally fetching $99, you’re looking at $20 in savings with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $5 in order to deliver a new Amazon all-time low.

Apple’s Smart Folio magnetically snaps onto either one of Apple’s latest iPads and features a soft polyurethane material. Alongside covering both the screen as well as back of your device and providing sleep and wake functionality, it also doubles as a stand for watching videos or taking notes. While this accessory is geared towards the previous-generation iPad Pro, if the reports on the Magic Keyboard compatibility are any indication, this Smart Folio should also work with the new M1 iPad Pro, too. Head below for more.

Those rocking Apple’s latest iPad Air or previous-generation 11-inch iPad Pro can also save on the compatible Apple Smart Folio, with Amazon dropping the price to $58.99. Down from the usual $79 going rate, today’s offer is $4 under our previous mention and marking a new all-time low. You’ll find a nearly identical feature set here as on the lead deal, just with support for the 11-inch models in Apple’s iPad lineup.

Today’s discounts couldn’t have come at a better time, as right now we’re still tracking a notable clearance sale on Apple’s previous-generation 11-inch iPad Pro. Delivering a new all-time low, you can score the iPadOS experience for $199 off the going rate. And with the week coming to an end, you’ll find all of the other best deals in our Apple guide.

iPad Pro Smart Folio features:

The Smart Folio for iPad Pro is constructed from a single piece of polyurethane to protect the front and back of your device. It automatically wakes your iPad Pro when opened and puts it to sleep when closed. You can easily fold the Smart Folio into different positions to create a stand for reading, viewing, typing, or making FaceTime calls.

