Amazon currently offers the Logitech G PRO X Superlight Wireless Gaming Mouse for $139.99 shipped. Typically selling for $150, today’s offer is only the third notable discount since launching last year and enters as the second-best price to date by coming within $2 of the all-time low. As the lightest gaming mouse in Logitech’s stable, the G PRO X lives up to its name by only weighing in at 63 grams. Its Esports-grade design also yields a HERO 25,600 DPI sensor alongside 70 hours of usage on a single charge thanks to the included 2.4Ghz USB receiver. Gamers of all skill levels have found it to be a compelling option, and we noted just how much it delivered on the superlight design in our hands-on review. Shoppers tend to agree, giving it a 4.8/5 star rating from 940 reviews. Head below for more Logitech G PRO X accessories from $90.
Other rare Logitech G PRO X discounts:
- G Pro Wireless Mouse: $100 (Reg. $130)
- New low
- Wireless Lightspeed Gaming Headset: $182 (Reg. $200)
- New low
- Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: $120 (Reg. $130)
- Gaming Headset 2nd Generation: $90 (Reg. $100)
- First discount
While the Logitech G PRO X gear will have all of your peripherials upgraded to conquer foes in-game, the actual battlestation upgrades are headlined by the first discount on the all-new Razer Book 13. As the brand’s latest portable gaming machine, you’re looking at an 11th Gen. processor alongside Thunderbolt 4 connectivity and $101 in savings.
Logitech G PRO X Superlight Mouse features:
Meticulously designed in collaboration with many of the world’s leading esports pros. Engineered to win, being the pinnacle of our continued pursuit for the highest levels of performance. Ultra-lightweight at under 63 grams, with hyper-minimal redesign achieving nearly 25% weight reduction compared to standard PRO Wireless mouse. Powered by Lightspeed, PRO X Superlight is our fastest and most reliable PRO mouse yet.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!