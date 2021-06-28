FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Logitech G PRO X gear sees rare Amazon: Superlight Mouse $140, more from $90

-
Save now From $90

Amazon currently offers the Logitech G PRO X Superlight Wireless Gaming Mouse for $139.99 shipped. Typically selling for $150, today’s offer is only the third notable discount since launching last year and enters as the second-best price to date by coming within $2 of the all-time low. As the lightest gaming mouse in Logitech’s stable, the G PRO X lives up to its name by only weighing in at 63 grams. Its Esports-grade design also yields a HERO 25,600 DPI sensor alongside 70 hours of usage on a single charge thanks to the included 2.4Ghz USB receiver. Gamers of all skill levels have found it to be a compelling option, and we noted just how much it delivered on the superlight design in our hands-on review. Shoppers tend to agree, giving it a 4.8/5 star rating from 940 reviews. Head below for more Logitech G PRO X accessories from $90.

Other rare Logitech G PRO X discounts:

While the Logitech G PRO X gear will have all of your peripherials upgraded to conquer foes in-game, the actual battlestation upgrades are headlined by the first discount on the all-new Razer Book 13. As the brand’s latest portable gaming machine, you’re looking at an 11th Gen. processor alongside Thunderbolt 4 connectivity and $101 in savings.

Logitech G PRO X Superlight Mouse features:

Meticulously designed in collaboration with many of the world’s leading esports pros. Engineered to win, being the pinnacle of our continued pursuit for the highest levels of performance. Ultra-lightweight at under 63 grams, with hyper-minimal redesign achieving nearly 25% weight reduction compared to standard PRO Wireless mouse. Powered by Lightspeed, PRO X Superlight is our fastest and most reliable PRO mouse yet.

