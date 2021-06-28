Last Monday kicked off Amazon’s Prime Day and, with it, our near-24-hour coverage of the event. We weren’t the only ones tirelessly up shopping at Amazon, though. During the event, the Fire TV Stick 4K was the most popular item purchased, selling more than any previous Prime Day event. There was also a “record-setting” number of Fire TVs sold, including models from both Toshiba and Insignia. “Hundreds of thousands” of Amazon Fire tablets were also sold during the festivities. However, Amazon wasn’t the only company to benefit from Prime Day, as it was also the “two biggest days ever” for small and medium businesses on the platform. So, with that being said, let’s take a look at Amazon’s Prime Day 2021 recap.

Small and medium businesses win big during Prime Day

In the two-week lead-up to the event, customers spent a collective $1.9 billion on small business products during the “spend $10, get $10” promotion. This led to a 100% year-over-year increase compared to the company’s October 2020 sale. Giving a quote to Amazon, Colin McIntosh, the CEO of Sheets & Giggles, went on record saying that they “… saw an 800% increase in units sold on day one. We don’t have a large team or unlimited resources, so the concentrated exposure is something we couldn’t have done without Amazon’s Support Small campaign.” This is just one quote, and thousands of others could easily be given. Amazon says that more than 70 million small business products were sold during the two-week promotional period, which helped boost revenue heading into the shopping event.

Best-selling items for Prime Day 2021 in the U.S.A. + product trends:

Next up: Black Friday in a few months

Last Prime Day backed up directly to Black Friday a month later. This time around, however, we have some time to reset before the next major sale. Black Friday is slated to happen on November 26 this year, which is 151 days away. While that might seem like a long time, January 1 was 178 days ago, which means that Black Friday is closer to us than January 1 was… so that’s something to keep in mind. Of course, we’ll keep you updated like we always do when Black Friday sales spin up, which will likely be late October or early November.

