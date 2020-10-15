After seeing multiple delays, Prime Day has finally come and gone, with Amazon touting this year’s two-day shopping event as one of the biggest in its tenure for small and medium businesses. It was yet another big year for Amazon’s Echo device lineup, with Fire TV Edition Smart TVs edging out as one of the top sellers, as well. Head below the fold for a closer look at all of the details on Amazon’s 2020 Prime Day recap.

Prime Day 2020 a big hit for small businesses

One of the biggest takeaways that Amazon is highlighting from Prime Day is that small businesses and the like reigned in over $3.5 billion in sales over the two-day sale. That’s up roughly 58% from last year, marking the biggest shopping event from Amazon yet for third-party sellers. Shoppers also managed to save an impressive $1.4 billion, as well.

“We’re also proud that Prime members saved more than $1.4 billion, and we look forward to providing more opportunities for our selling partners to grow and customers to save throughout the holiday season” said Jeff Wilke, CEO Worldwide Consumer. “I’m incredibly thankful to our employees and partners around the world who helped make Prime Day possible, especially the dedicated front-line teams in our fulfillment centers and delivery operations.”

But when it comes to first-party offerings, Amazon’s lineup of Echo devices no doubt stole the show. Getting into the Prime Day 2020 recap, it’s not much of a surprise to hear that the Echo Dot’s $19 price tag made it the most popular item purchased throughout Prime Day. And running with that theme, Amazon notes that more Fire TV Edition Smart TVs were purchased this time around than during any other previous Prime Day event.

Some other highlights include Fitbit Versa 2, Bose QuietComfort 35 headphones, iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum, and other gear for around the house. Amazon is also pointing out that the LEGO Star Wars Stormtrooper Helmet was another one of its top-selling items, which we can definitely get behind.

As for here in North America, here’s a break down of some of the best-selling items from Prime Day 2020.

United States: iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum, MyQ Wireless & WiFi Enabled Smart Garage Door Opener, LifeStraw Personal Water Filter, Goli Apple Cider Vinegar Vitamins, and Kids Against Maturity: Card Game for Kids and Families.

Canada: LifeStraw Personal Water Filter, Govee LED Light Strip compatible with Alexa, All Natural Advice Anti-Aging Vitamin C Serum, Instant Pot Duo Nova, and Donut Shop Variety Box Keurig K-Cup Pods.

Mexico: Lloyd’s WiFi Smart Bulb Compatible with Alexa, iOS, Android and Google Assistant, Lysol Multipurpose Disinfectant, and TECHVIDA Automatic Water Dispenser.

Black Friday on the horizon

With 2020’s Prime Day event taking place later in the year than ever, our attention is also quickly shifting towards what the rest of the holiday shopping season has in store. While it’s looking like Black Friday will be taking on a new form this year and doubling down on the online aspects of shopping, we’re already getting some insight into what to expect.

Dell just launched an early look at its plans for Black Friday, detailing some revolving doorbusters that are slated to pop up through November. As we begin to close out October and head into next month, that broader picture of how Black Friday will actually stack up will become more clear. But until the shopping event rolls around, you’ll want to stay locked to 9to5Toys as we bring you all the coverage.

Source: Amazon

