Enjoy Spatial Audio, ANC, and more while AirPods Pro are on sale for $129 (Orig. $249)

Walmart is currently offering a pair of Apple AirPods Pro in certified refurbished condition for $129 shipped. Normally fetching $249 in new condition, today’s offer is undercutting our Prime Day mention on a refurbished model by $41 in order to mark the best price to date.

AirPods Pro arrive as Apple’s most capable earbuds yet, sporting active noise cancelling alongside true wireless connectivity, IPX4 water-resistance, and 24-hour battery life. That’s on top of support for spatial audio as well as additional new lossless streaming features that rolled out last week like Dolby Atmos and more. Includes a 90-day warranty. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

Save some extra cash by going with Tribit’s FlyBuds C1 True Wireless Earbuds for $63 instead. These arrive with a true wireless design that pairs with added IPX5 water-resistance to make them ideal for workouts and the like. That’s alongside up to 50 hours of playback on a single change with the carrying case as well as noise reduction functionality. We found that all of those features stack up to make them a notable AirPods alternative in our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review.

But if you’re looking for a truly hi-fi audio setup for rocking out at home, we’re still tracking the best price to date on AirPods Max. Apple’s flagship over-ear cans deliver just about all of the same features as AirPods Pro noted above, just with higher audio fidelity, improved ANC, and more. Best of all, you can score them for $60 off the going rate right now alongside all of the other deals in our Apple guide as the week kicks off.

Apple AirPods Pro features:

AirPods Pro have been designed to deliver Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound, Transparency mode so you can hear your surroundings, and a customizable fit for all-day comfort. Just like AirPods, AirPods Pro connect magically to your iPhone or Apple Watch. And they’re ready to use right out of the case.

