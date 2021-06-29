FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Anicorn brings in ‘Father of NASA Design Program’ to create new space watch

To celebrate the resurgence of NASA’s iconic “worm” logo, Anicorn is releasing two watches designed by the logo’s creator, Richard Danne. This will mark the first watch ever designed by Danne, though Anicorn has a long history of space-themed collabs under its belt. From basketballs to the Mars Rover, these new pieces are clear standouts among the crowd. They’re the first of their kind to be created by an actual NASA designer, and the results speak for themselves. Head below to keep reading.

Anicorn NASA watch features one-of-a-kind design

Dubbed the “Father of the NASA Design Program,” Richard Danne originated the iconic “Worm” logo that had adorned the space program’s halls for decades. That, and a myriad of merch along the way. And to celebrate the logo’s return, Anicorn has partnered with Danne on its latest NASA-inspired venture. Titled simply “The Space Watch,” these new timepieces are said to be inspired by the “pure joy” space inspires. The Space Watch comes in two colorways; one an unflinching black, the other inspired by the colors of NASA itself.

Housed in a stainless steel casing, the dial features two small circles for watch hands. This is perhaps reminiscent of old-school NASA radar, or even the celestial bodies themselves. That’s atop a textured or embossed leather band depending on the colorway. Under the hood, you’ll find Anicorn’s Miyota 9015 automatic movement with 28,800Hz frequency. That adds up to a difference of 10-30 seconds a day, with a 42-hour lifespan per winding. And the entire thing is waterproof up to 50 meters.

If you’re interested in taking one of these extraterrestrial timepieces for a spin, they’re currently available through the Anicorn website, with shipment expected to start in mid-October. Each one prices in at $1,030, with only 250 units in total being made. Although pricing is only expected to go up from there, as pieces from earlier NASA collections sell for quite the pretty penny on resellers like eBay.

9to5Toys’ Take

While these are certainly a bit outside of my budget, there’s no denying the value these timepieces will have for collectors. Having the original designer on board is a major plus. These watches are unique, stylish, and already hard to come by with a 250-unit cap. But fear not, space lovers, there are still of options to explore. Swatch offers a unique model that’s jam-packed with classic NASA flare. Or you can go retro with G-Shock’s commemorative digital timepiece. Either way, it just goes to show you don’t have to pay out-of-this-world prices to relish in the pure joy of space.

