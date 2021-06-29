FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Eve Room brings air quality measurements to HomeKit automations at $90 (2021 low)

2021 low $90

Amazon is currently offering the Eve Room HomeKit-enabled Air Quality Monitor for $89.95 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $100, today’s offer is the very first discount of the year, comes within $5 of our previous mention we last saw back in October, and is a rare chance to score this one for less than retail. Arriving with a unique aluminum-wrapped frame and E-ink display, Eve Room expands the rest of your Siri setup with Bluetooth connectivity. While temperature and humidity are some of the more common measurements it can track, there’s also support for monitoring actual air quality that alerts you when there are too many airborne particles in your space. Combine both the HomeKit support and tracking features, and you’ll be able to automatically turn on fans, air purifiers, and set other automations. Rated 4.1/5 stars from 280 customers. Get a closer look in our announcement coverage and then head below for more.

When it comes to HomeKit-enabled air quality monitors, there is really nothing that can match the Eve Room noted above. Though if relying on just on a companion smartphone app will do the trick over Siri, a great alternative is the Airthings Wave Mini at $80. This one measures the same three stats noted above, just in a less premium package that ditches the E-ink display found on the lead deal. Though for less cash, you’re getting much of the same monitoring features for those who can live with the aesthetic compromises.

But if you’re looking to secure peace of mind for your smart home in another sense, yesterday saw a collection of Anker eufy offerings go on sale for some of the best prices to date to elevate your setup’s security. Whether you’re just looking to grab a single camera to kickstart your surveillance kit or are in the market for something a bit more specialized like a video doorbell or floodlight camera, you’ll find deals starting at $24.

Eve Room HomeKit Air Quality Monitor features:

Indoor air can be five times more polluted than outdoors. But with Eve Room – the award-winning, Apple HomeKit-enabled air quality monitor – you and your loved ones can breathe clean, feel safe, and live healthy. Every day. Furniture, appliances, toys. Cooking, grooming, cleaning. Almost everything produces VOCs – volatile organic compounds – even humans. When contained indoors, VOC emissions quickly rise to harmful levels. 

