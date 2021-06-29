iPhone 12 Pro/mini see rare cert. refurbished discounts at new lows of up to $99 off

Today only, Woot is currently offering the Apple iPhone 12 Pro 128GB in certified refurbished condition for $939.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $999, today’s offer marks one of the first discounts we’ve seen on an unlocked model in any condition and is the best price of the year on Apple’s latest handset for those not taking advantage of a plan from a carrier.

As the latest handset from Apple, iPhone 12 Pro arrives with a refreshed design that harks back to previous-generation models thanks to a squared-off form-factor. Everything is centered around its 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display which is powered by the A14 Bionic processor and backed by 128GB of onboard storage. Regardless of which of the four colorways you choose from, there’s Ceramic Shield glass for added durability which completes the package alongside Face ID and a 3-sensor camera array around back. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Also on sale, Woot has marked down the unlocked iPhone 12 mini 64G in certified refurbished condition to $599.99. Down from $699, you’re looking at $99 in savings while locking in much of the same all-time low pricing as noted above. iPhone 12 mini delivers a more compact version of the 12 Pro noted above, sporting the same squared-off design and A14 Bionic chip, but with a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display.

No matter which of the new iPhone 12 series handsets you go with, leverage some of your savings to grab Apple’s MagSafe Charger while it’s still on sale for $34. Otherwise, go check out this selection of official silicone and leather iPhone 12/Pro cases which have been marked down to Amazon lows starting at $40.

iPhone 12 Pro features:

Meet the new iPhone 12 Pro. Superfast 5G. A14 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone. An edge-to-edge OLED display. Pro camera system for next-level low-light photography. It’s a beautiful leap forward.

