FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

iPhone 12 Pro/mini see rare cert. refurbished discounts at new lows of up to $99 off

-
Best of 9to5ToysApplewootiPhone
New lows $99 off

Today only, Woot is currently offering the Apple iPhone 12 Pro 128GB in certified refurbished condition for $939.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $999, today’s offer marks one of the first discounts we’ve seen on an unlocked model in any condition and is the best price of the year on Apple’s latest handset for those not taking advantage of a plan from a carrier.

As the latest handset from Apple, iPhone 12 Pro arrives with a refreshed design that harks back to previous-generation models thanks to a squared-off form-factor. Everything is centered around its 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display which is powered by the A14 Bionic processor and backed by 128GB of onboard storage. Regardless of which of the four colorways you choose from, there’s Ceramic Shield glass for added durability which completes the package alongside Face ID and a 3-sensor camera array around back. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Also on sale, Woot has marked down the unlocked iPhone 12 mini 64G in certified refurbished condition to $599.99. Down from $699, you’re looking at $99 in savings while locking in much of the same all-time low pricing as noted above. iPhone 12 mini delivers a more compact version of the 12 Pro noted above, sporting the same squared-off design and A14 Bionic chip, but with a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display.

No matter which of the new iPhone 12 series handsets you go with, leverage some of your savings to grab Apple’s MagSafe Charger while it’s still on sale for $34. Otherwise, go check out this selection of official silicone and leather iPhone 12/Pro cases which have been marked down to Amazon lows starting at $40.

iPhone 12 Pro features:

Meet the new iPhone 12 Pro. Superfast 5G. A14 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone. An edge-to-edge OLED display. Pro camera system for next-level low-light photography. It’s a beautiful leap forward.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

woot

iPhone

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Apple Watch Series 6/SE Nike+ editions see rare discoun...
Latest M1 MacBook Air beats Prime Day mention with a re...
Blendtec 650 Blender with 8-yr. warranty now $289 (Reg....
Apple’s latest Intel Mac mini has dropped to one ...
Enjoy Spatial Audio, ANC, and more while AirPods Pro ar...
Make Tim Cook happy by trying out MagSafe while Apple...
Students can save $500 on Apple’s latest Intel Ma...
Parrot 4K Anafi Drone plummets to new low at $290 (Refu...
Show More Comments

Related

$350 off

Unlocked iPhone 11 Pro/Max now starting from $770 Prime shipped (Up to $350 off)

$770+ Learn More
62% off

Smartphone Accessories: Adjustable iPhone Stand $7 (Save 50%), more

From $5 Learn More
Reg. $39

Make Tim Cook happy by trying out MagSafe while Apple’s official Charger is down to $34

$349 Learn More

Twelve South refreshes iPhone 12 leather BookBook wallet cases with MagSafe

Learn More
15% off

Pad & Quill debuts new magnetic iPhone 12 wood and leather wallet case, now 15% off

$93.50 Learn More
Save 36%

Save up to 36% on Lexar microSD cards: 1TB $160, 512GB $70, more from $21

From $21 Learn More
$1,000 off

Save over $1,000 on LG OLED 4K TVs today with up to $200 gift cards, free $100 earbuds, more

$1,497+ Learn More
Reg. $119

Get 1 year of access to over 210 top Mac Apps with Setapp for $69 (Reg. $119)

$69 Learn More