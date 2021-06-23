FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Score all-time lows on Apple’s official leather and silicone iPhone 12 MagSafe cases from $40

From $40

Amazon is currently offering the official Apple Leather MagSafe iPhone 12/Pro Case for $49.99 shipped. Normally fetching $59, you’re looking at $9 in savings to mark the best price to date across the lineup. Apple’s official MagSafe case covers your iPhone 12 or 12 Pro in a specially tanned and finished leather that’s complemented by machined buttons to round out the premium stylings. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging features, as well. Get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Mac and then head below for more.

Those who aren’t privy to the more premium leather stylings found above can also save on the official Apple Silicone iPhone 12/Pro MagSafe Case at $40. Normally fetching $49, you’re looking at the best price to date with today’s offer matching our previous mention set once before. There are also some styles for the iPhone 12 Pro Max at this price, as well.

Apple’s official silicone case wraps your iPhone 12 series device in a premium soft-touch finish that’s coated in a microfiber lining on the inside. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging here, as well. Get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Mac.

No matter which case you end up equipping an iPhone 12 with, don’t forget that you can kit out the rest of your setup with other discounts on official MagSafe accessories. Apple’s MagSafe Leather Wallet is still marked down for one of the first times to $49 at Amazon, delivering a place to hold IDs or bank cards. Not to mention, the in-house MagSafe Charger itself is still sitting at $34, as well.

Apple Leather MagSafe iPhone 12/Pro Case features:

Designed by Apple to complement iPhone 12 | 12 Pro, the Leather Case with MagSafe is a delightful way to give your iPhone extra protection while adding style. Made from specially tanned and finished leather, the outside feels soft to the touch and develops a natural patina over time. The case quickly snaps into place and fits snugly over your iPhone without adding bulk.

