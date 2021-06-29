Let Corsair’s K95 RGB Platinum XT mechanical keyboard lead you into battle at new low of $160

Amazon is offering the Corsair K95 RGB Platinum XT Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $159.99 shipped. Typically selling for the full $200, today’s savings are the largest we’ve ever tracked, to mark a new all-time low price. This keyboard is one of Corsair’s most battle-ready options, featuring tactile Cherry MX Blue switches for quick, satisfying play. And the PBT double-shot keycaps offer a complementary sturdiness to the adonized aluminum frame. But it doesn’t sacrifice form for function – you’ll find vibrant per-key RGB backlighting here as well as a 19-zone LightEdge for endless customization options. Over 1,900 gamers have left it a glowing 4.8/5 star rating, and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more options.

For players working on a budget, the classic K60 Pro keyboard might be the way to go at $81.50. If features Corsair’s Cherry VIOLA switches for speedy, linear actuation, with the same ultra-strong PBT keycaps and aluminum form-factor. Plus, you can even keep the per-key backlighting, if you don’t mind nixing the LightEdge. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 500 users.

If you’ve been waiting for the right time to break into Twitch streaming, our best PC gaming deals guide is packed with ways to do it. For instance, we’re tracking some solid savings on this highly-rated USB microphone kit down to $25. It comes with everything you need from an adjustable scissor arm with shock mount, to a pop filter for clearer recording. And at a full 38% off, this is one of the most affordable ways we can find to upgrade your laptop’s old microphone.

More on Corsair’s K95 Platinum XT keyboard:

Per-key RGB backlighting and a 19-zone LightEdge across the top of the keyboard delivers dynamic and vibrant lighting effects with near-limitless customization.

Precision-molded 1. 5mm thick 104/105-key PBT double-shot keycap set resists wear, fading, and shine through years of gaming.

Gain an in-game advantage with six dedicated macro keys, fully programmable for complex macros and key remaps, or swap to the included S-key keycaps and program special streaming commands through Elgato Stream Deck software.

