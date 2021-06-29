FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

LG’s 27-inch 4K UltraFine Monitor sports an ergonomic stand at low of $500 (Save $99)

-
Amazonmac accessoriesLG
Amazon low $99 off

Amazon currently offers the LG 27-inch Ergo 4K UltraFine Monitor for $499.99 shipped. Also available at Newegg for the same price. Normally fetching $599, today’s offer amounts to $99 in savings, matches the all-time low set just once before, and is still one of the first discounts to date. LG’s 27-inch Ergo display stands out from other monitors on the market with a unique ergonomic stand that clamps to your desk. On top of offering a variety of viewing angles and heights to fit into just about any setup, it packs a 4K panel that’s backed by AMD FreeSync support, USB-C, HDMI, and DisplayPort connectivity. I’ve been using the 32-inch model since the start of the year and am a big fan of its overall design, especially the ergonomic mount. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more.

Save even more when you opt for the 27-inch 1440p version of LG Ergo Monitor at $347 instead. While you’re getting much of the same unique mounted design as found above, the display resolution drops from 4K down to 1440p. Though if that isn’t going to be a deal-breaker, the added savings will let you upgrade the workstation in much the same manner as the lead deal.

While you’re upgrading things at the home office, be sure to have a look at the all-new Razer Book 13, which is seeing its very first discount at $101 off. This laptop is more than capable of handling work tasks throughout the day before switching over to run AAA titles in your battlestation at night. You’ll also want to check out all of the price cuts in this HP 4th of July Sale, as well.

LG 27-inch Ergo 4K UltraFine Monitor features:

This display also features a native resolution of 3840 x 2160 with In-Plane Switching (IPS) technology, support for 1.07 billion colors with HDR10 and AMD Radeon FreeSync, a 16:9 aspect ratio, an anti-glare coating, a typical contrast ratio of 1000:1, a brightness of 350 cd/m2, and a 5 ms (GtG) response time. Using the 178° horizontal and vertical viewing angles, it is possible to watch content from virtually any position. This display has two HDMI 2.0 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4 port, and one USB Type-C port that supports 60W of power delivery. Additional connectivity may be accomplished using two 5 Gb/s USB Type-A ports, while audio can be output using the 3.5mm headphone jack or the dual 5W speakers.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

LG

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Amazon is selling this mid-back office chair for $42 sh...
JBL’s adaptive noise cancelling headphones return...
Outfit your front door with Alexa, Wyze Lock drops to a...
iClever’s surge protector turns one plug into 10 ...
Neato Robotics D6 Laser-Guided Robot Vacuum returns to ...
Kershaw Cinder Pocket Knife + lifetime warranty hits Am...
Dash’s compact hand mixer falls to new low at Ama...
Christopher Knight’s Mid-Century Modern Sofa retu...
Show More Comments

Related

New 32-inch LG 4K monitor unleashed with 97W Type-C connectivity, USB-A hub, more

Learn More
Save now

Samsung’s new Smart Monitors with AirPlay 2, Netflix, more see rare discounts from $180

From $180 Learn More
$300 off

Vast list of monitor deals from $130: MSI 34-inch UltraWide, Sceptre 49-inch, more up to $300 off

From $130 Learn More
Amazon low

Amazon is selling this mid-back office chair for $42 shipped (New low, Save 21%)

$42 Learn More
Up to $50 off

Amazfit GTS 2e + GTR fall to new lows from $80 in latest sale (Up to $50 off)

From $80 Learn More
$100 off

JBL’s adaptive noise cancelling headphones return to Amazon low at $100 off, more

From $100 Learn More
Reg. $108

Outfit your front door with Alexa, Wyze Lock drops to a new low of $83.50 (Save 23%)

$83.50 Learn More
40% off

Casely 4th of July sale: 40% off iPhone 12 MagSafe battery cases and more from $7.50

Now Live! Learn More