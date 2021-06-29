It looks like Sony is about to announce that it purchased Bluepoint Games — the studio behind the brilliant Demon’s Souls and Shadow of the Colossus remakes. While in the process of officially announcing its acquisition of developer Housemarque, some mix-ups on the PlayStation Japan Twitter account might have just accidentally unveiled the Bluepoint Games purchase as well. This doesn’t quite guarantee the upcoming Metal Gear Solid remake, but we can dream, can’t we? Head below for more details.

Sony buys Housemarque and… Bluepoint Games?

PlayStation Japan tweeted out a sort of marquee piece of art celebrating its acquisition of Housemarque. And at roughly the same time, what appears to be an accidental tweet hit with very similar key art and the Bluepoint logo. The key art on the now deleted Bluepoint tweet also varied slightly with a depiction of the stellar Demon’s Soul’s remake that Bluepoint developed.

Here’s a look at the official Housemarque art:

And the now deleted Bluepoint Games tweet as spotted by Twitter use @Nibellion:

..so apparently PlayStation Japan uploaded the wrong image with their first tweet on Housemarque's acquisition, and it actually mentions a Bluepoint acquisition pic.twitter.com/yQBHtLbG5c — Nibel (@Nibellion) June 29, 2021

Metal Gear Solid remake confirmed? Not quite

The “Welcome to the Family” art here suggests someone at Sony accidentally hit the go button on the Bluepoint announcement a little bit early, although nothing has been confirmed just yet.

This could be exciting news for PlayStation gamers that are fans of the extremely well-received remakes Bluepoint has been responsible for as of late. Not to mention the in-house studio Housemarque — which just recently released Returnal as one of its first truly AAA releases and a wonderful example of what the PS5 is capable of.

We will update this post if any official announcements are made regarding the Bluepoint Games acquisition and here are more details from Sony on its Housemarque pickup:

I have been a fan of Housemarque since the studio’s early days when they introduced Super Stardust HD to PlayStation fans. Housemarque’s recent release of Returnal proves the studio is one with incredible vision, capable of creating memorable new games that resonate with our community. This addition enhances the creative force of PlayStation Studios, and I cannot wait to see what the future holds for Housemarque.

9to5Toys’ Take

With a rumored Metal Gear Solid remake looming, the purchase of Bluepoint Games will likely only the fuel the fire that could very well be the next biggest remake to be announced. Sony has seen some notable success with Bluepoint’s ability to breathe new life into its older but very much beloved franchises, and it looks like Sony will be doubling down in that effort if today’s leaked image is any indication.

