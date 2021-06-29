Today’s best game deals: Pokemon Let’s Go $35, Double Dragon 4 $3.50, much more

In today’s best game deals, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! on Nintendo Switch for $34.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy with free shipping in orders over $35. Still up closer to $60 at Amazon, when it’s even in-stock, this is $25 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Deals on this one don’t really come around all that often, so if you’re looking to add it to your Switch library, now’s a great chance to do so. Players head back to the iconic Kanto region in this one to become the best Trainer around as “you battle other Trainers, Gym Leaders, and the sinister Team Rocket.” Players “catch Pokemon in the wild using a gentle throwing motion with either a Joy-Con controller or a Poke Ball,” and you can also use standard button controls in handheld mode. But there are plenty more notable game deals below including Double Dragon 4, Monster Hunter Rise, Watch Dogs Legion, Immortals Fenyx Rising, The Wonderful 101: Remastered, Mario Golf: Super Rush, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
Today’s best game deals:
- Double Dragon 4 eShop $3.50 (Reg. $7)
- Watch Dogs Legion from $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Guacamelee! 2 Complete Xbox $4.50 (Reg. $22.50)
- Vampyr Xbox $10 (Reg. $40)
- Elli eShop $2 (Reg. $8)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $50 (Reg. $60)
- Or $51 at Amazon
- And $51 at Best Buy with bonus Mario Golf: Super Rush Bag Tag
- Demon’s Souls remake $50 (Reg. $70)
- Monster Hunter Rise $50 (Reg. $60)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising from $25 (Reg. $30 – $60)
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered $15 (Reg. $40)
- Matched at Best Buy
- Lumo eShop $2 (Reg. $20)
- Cozy Grove Switch $13.50 (Reg. $15)
- NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 $45 (Reg. $60)
- Ni no Kuni II: Deluxe PSN $12 (Reg. $80)
- BioShock: The Collection Switch $17 (Reg. $30+)
- Mafia Definitive Edition $23 (Reg. $30)
- Return of the Obra Dinn $15 (Reg. $20)
- Alien: Isolation $6 (Reg. $30)
- Journey Collector’s Edition $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Scarlet Nexus pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Persona 5 Royal PSN $27 (Reg. $40+)
- Tomb Raider: Definitive PSN $3 (Reg. $20)
- Mid-Year PSN Deals Sale up to 70% off
- The Nioh Collection PS5 $50 (Reg. $70)
- Resident Evil Village PS5 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $50 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- New E3 2021 footage right here
- Mario Golf: Super Rush pre-order $60
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $60
- Plus Zelda Shield Socks and Keychain
- Game & Watch: Legend of Zelda pre-order $50
- Plus more details here
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Metroid Dread pre-orders from $60
- Ghostrunner PlayStation 5 pre-order $30
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Sonic Colors Ultimate: Launch Edition pre-order $40
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
