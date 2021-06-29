Today’s best game deals: Pokemon Let’s Go $35, Double Dragon 4 $3.50, much more

In today’s best game deals, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! on Nintendo Switch for $34.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy with free shipping in orders over $35. Still up closer to $60 at Amazon, when it’s even in-stock, this is $25 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Deals on this one don’t really come around all that often, so if you’re looking to add it to your Switch library, now’s a great chance to do so. Players head back to the iconic Kanto region in this one to become the best Trainer around as “you battle other Trainers, Gym Leaders, and the sinister Team Rocket.” Players “catch Pokemon in the wild using a gentle throwing motion with either a Joy-Con controller or a Poke Ball,” and you can also use standard button controls in handheld mode. But there are plenty more notable game deals below including Double Dragon 4, Monster Hunter Rise, Watch Dogs Legion, Immortals Fenyx Rising, The Wonderful 101: Remastered, Mario Golf: Super Rush, and much more.

