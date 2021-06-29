Target’s in-house brand Opalhouse is partnering with Jungalow to give your home a refresh this summer. If you’re not familiar with Jungalow, it’s a home decor brand that’s known for its cozy, wild, and free designs. The new collection features over 300 pieces, including bedding, bath, decor, furniture, wallpaper, and more, with pricing starting at just $10. Be sure to head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the new Opalhouse Jungalow partnership.

“Target is known for one-of-a-kind partnerships that deliver incredible design at an amazing value, and this new collection with the inspiring and talented Justina Blakeney will fill our guests’ homes with a whole lot of joy,” says Samara Tuchband, Target senior vice president of merchandising, home. “As a multi-year partnership, we look forward to continuing to create beautiful products with Justina that inspire all guests with affordable and accessible design.”

One of the most notable items from this collection is the Scalloped Edge Quilt, which features four beautiful color options. I love the scalloped edge, and the lightweight material is perfect for summer weather. It can also be machine washed and layered during cooler weather. Better yet, pricing starts at just $49.

Refresh your Home with Unique Furniture

If you’re looking to give your home a refresh, the Opalhouse Jungalow furniture options are a fantastic choice. One of my favorite pieces is the Castilia Rattan Egg Chair, which is priced at $300 and looks very high-end. The ivory cushion is neutral to match any decor and plush for a comfortable seat.

Another really nice furniture option is the Woven Drawer Nightstand. The vintage look is very on-trend in home decor, and I really love this nightstand. The drawers are large and great for storage, and it also has a nice tabletop to store a lamp, phone, and decor. The rattan accent really makes this nightstand unique, and the neutral coloring will also pair with most home aesthetics.

