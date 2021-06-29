Board games from $9: Wingspan, Catan, Mastermind, Trivial Pursuit, much more

Amazon is offering Stonemaier Games Wingspan for $42.45 shipped. Normally retailing for $60, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available, beating our last mention by around $2.50. This gorgeous board game is designed to be enjoyed solo or with friends and family. There are four first-round walkthrough guides for players, and each game should take between 40- to 70-minutes. It supports between 1- to 5-players ages 10 and up, making it a great game to play with the whole family. Having recently played this with family myself, it’s a unique game that is great fun, even if you’re not into bird watching. Rated a stellar 4.9/5 stars from over 4,700 happy at-home gamers. Head below for other board games from $9.

More board game discounts:

Don’t forget to swing by today’s best console game deals. There’s plenty to choose from including Pokemon Let’s Go for $35, Double Dragon 4 at $3.50, and much more. After that, swing by our apps + games guide for other ways to save on entertainment for the whole family.

More about Wingspan:

You are bird enthusiasts—researchers, bird watchers, ornithologists, and collectors—seeking to discover and attract the best birds to your network of wildlife preserves. Each bird extends a chain of powerful combinations in one of your habitats (actions). these habitats focus on several key aspects of growth: gain food tokens via custom dice in a birdfeeder dice tower lay eggs using egg miniatures in a variety of colors draw from hundreds of unique bird cards and play them the winner is the player with the most points after 4 rounds. If you enjoy terraform Mars and gizmos, we think this game will take flight at your table.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!